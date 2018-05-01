A country rapper and a hip-hop rapper to perform in Columbia

Colt Ford
Performing during Farm Bash '18 in Gaston, this country rapper’s unique style has garnered him a successful following. He has sold more than 1 million albums and worked with some of the biggest names in country, including Toby Keith and Brad Paisley. Also on the Farm Bash lineup are Jamey Johnson, Sammy Kershaw, The Lacs, and Elton Mishoe. 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, May 5, at Culler Farms, 1215 Valley Ridge Road, Gaston. $40-$55 at www.eventbrite.com.
Other concerts around town
A Boogie: Julius Dubose — aka A Boogie wit da Hoodie, or A Boogie for short — is a rapper and singer on Atlantic Records, coming through on his College Tour. 7:45 p.m. Thursday, May 3, at Music Farm, 1022 Senate St. $35-$125. www.musicfarm.com.
JD McPherson: Bluesy, energetic rock 'n' roll that puts a modern spin on big-band music. With local raucous country rock band Say Brother. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 3, at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $15 in advance; $20, day of. www.newbrooklandtavern.com.
Ryley Walker: Fingerstyle guitarist and singer-songwriter, playing a mix of folk and indie rock. His latest album, "Deafman Glance," is out now on the independent label Dead Oceans. 7 p.m. Sunday, May 6, at if ART Gallery, 1223 Lincoln St. $15. www.ifartgallery.blogspot.com.
We as a Species (EP release): This local metal band is releasing their debut EP, “EPonymous.” With local metalcore act Descent. 4 p.m. Saturday, May 5, at REDS on Augusta, 3813 August Road, West Columbia. Free.
The Distributors: This Rhythm on the River event featuring local rock 'n' roll band The Distributors. With Whiskey Tango Revue. 6 p.m. Saturday, May 5, at the Riverwalk Amphitheater, 109 Alexander Road, West Columbia. Free. www.rorsc.com.
Nevermind: Nirvana Tribute Band: Although we may never get to see another performance by the famed grunge band Nirvana, we can still enjoy their energetic and masterly rock songs live, thanks to Nevermind, the Nirvana tribute band. 8 p.m. Friday, May 4, at Music Farm, 1022 Senate St. $13. www.musicfarm.com.
Real Work (EP release): This new local indie rock group releases their debut EP. With alternative indie band OCNS and locals The Lovely Few and Badweather. 7 p.m. Sunday, May 6, at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $10, over 21; $12, under 21. www.newbrooklandtavern.com.
