This 'Book of Mormon' actor loves late-night discussions on 'what everyone believes'

Kevin Clay began studying Mormonism long before he was cast in the "Book of Mormon" musical.
Clay, a Washington, D.C., native who graduated from Pennsylvania State University in 2015, joined the tour of the hilariously, outrageously irreverent Broadway musical as part of the ensemble. Soon after, he was cast as Elder Price’s understudy, then landed the lead role.
A widespread hit, "Book of Mormon" is the result of a collaboration between "Avenue Q" and "Frozen" songwriter Robert Lopez (aka the first person to double EGOT) and "South Park" creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone. The show has won nine Tony Awards, including the 2011 award for Best Musical, and now, you can see it in Columbia.
Broadway in Columbia presents an eight-show run of "Book of Mormon," starting Tuesday, May 15, at the Koger Center for the Arts.
We talked with Clay about his study of the original Book of Mormon, the church's playbill ads, and what he's preaching to audiences. Answers have been edited.
Q: How do you bring strong energy to each show, night after night?
A: I think a lot of it comes down to how well each of us know the show; we know exactly how we do our show every night. You know, for me it’s a lot of vocal stamina, as opposed to our ensemble guys, where it’s a lot of physical stamina. Everybody has to do a lot of everything, but I think you just slowly learn what you can and can't do, the limits of your own body, the limits of your own energy.
The other thing that helps to is that the show is really fun.
Q: Did you know anything about the Mormon religion at all before you auditioned for this show?
A: Randomly, I did. When I was in college, I had a professor who was a Mormon. I've always been really fascinated by different religions and different faiths, so I would ask him questions.
There were actually two Mormon missionaries, two sisters one day all the way back when I was a freshman in college, and I stopped and talked with them on the street. They gave me a Book of Mormon, so I had actually read most of the Book of Mormon before this musical was even created.
Q: Were you open to it?
A: I approached It from more of a scholarly point of view as opposed to just seeking out faith. I don’t really prescribe to any religion, but my friends know I love getting into late-night talks about what everyone believes.
Q: What sets this show apart from other touring shows?
A: I think what makes it unique is that it has such amazing comedy ... due to writers Trey Parker and Matt Stone, who writes "South Park." They’ve been mastering comedy for more than 20 years. And then, Bobby Lopez, who wrote the music and helped with lyrics, wrote "Avenue Q"… It was just a team of geniuses.
So, we have this amazing comedy but (also) one of the most important messages that a Broadway show is delivering — a message about faith, faith's place in the modern community and in all communities. We are seeing that in our country, ideas of faith and religion are still hot topics. We will be discussing them forever until the sun goes out.
Q: On the surface, the show seems anti-religious. How would you describe its message?
A: The message of the show is that no matter what your specific beliefs and practices are, the purpose of faith should be about bettering yourself and more specifically the community around you. It is about using your beliefs to make things better. That should be the primary concern.
Q: Did you have any doubt when looking at the script that people would like a play like this?
A: I had no doubt that people would love it. Actually, I really do think it is a needed show. I think it takes the right hands to be able to make a show that some people, at first glance, would say, "I don’t like that they are making fun of Mormons, or making fun of religion." Really, it's so smart — when you watch through the entire show, you realize that we weren’t at all making fun of anyone in particular; we just found Mormonism is an amazing vehicle to give the message.
I have a lot of Mormon friends who really love the show because what the Mormons characters do is act as good, conscientious people.
Q: Do you find this play to be educational for people who may not know very much about the Mormon religion?
A: Yes! We tell the story of Joseph Smith and his discovery of the golden plates and leading the very first group of Mormons across the country. Yeah, they sort of pick out the crucial facts and story elements to put into the shows to display that we know what we are talking about. We will give you some real facts.
Q: How would you say audiences react to the show in different parts of the country? For example, do Bible Belt audiences react differently from those elsewhere?
A: We're always kind of shocked that for the most part, no matter where we go, the people that are coming to see our show really, really love it. Every once in a while, we will have people that don’t seem to appreciate it, but this show has been around for almost seven years — and that should speak for itself.
Q: I’ve heard that the Mormon church endorses this play. Is that true?
A: They take great advantage of it. I wouldn’t say that they necessarily endorse it; they capitalize on It. For example, in our playbill, they take out full-page ads to say different clever things like, “You’ve seen the play; now read the book.”
Or, there’s one that has the book on a plain white page, and it says, "Our version is sliiiightly different," which just makes me laugh.
Oftentimes, Mormons will stand outside our theater talking to people about their religion and asking them about their thoughts on the show.
Q: What do you love most about performing in "Book of Mormon"?
A: My favorite part of this show is that it feels really great to be apart of a show that has a message that I fully agree with. In a lot of ways, my character's journey through the show as Elder Price is similar to my own discovery of the nature of faith and religion, so it's fun to be able to go out and fully believe what I am delivering to the audience.
I feel fulfilled every night that I get to preach a word of my own to these people.
If you go
Broadway in Columbia presents “The Book of Mormon”
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 15, through Saturday, May 19; 2 p.m. Saturday, May 19; 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, May 20.
WHERE: Koger Center for the Arts, 1051 Greene St.
TICKETS: Starting at $40 at www.kogercenterforthearts.com.
INFO:bookofmormonthemusical.com; www.broadwayincolumbia.com.
