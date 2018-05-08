Life-size Transformers and butt implants: Gossip about Mother's Day concert musicians

A Night of Love & Laughter
A romantic evening featuring music by Tyrese Gibson and K. Michelle, with some comedy as well. Perfect for a Mother's Day date.
Both performers have been in the gossip columns recently. Gibson, who stars in the "Fast & Furious" franchise, recently announced he and wife Samantha are expecting a baby girl.
Fun fact: He has life-size Transformers robots decorating his Georgia mansion, People reported last month.
And K. Michelle spoke with Dr. Oz earlier this year about having her illegal butt injections removed.
7 p.m. Sunday, May 13, at Township Auditorium, 1703 Taylor St. Tickets start at $50. www.thetownship.org.
Other concerts around town
Vista After Five finale with Drivin' N Cryin': Enjoy the last event of the Vista After Five concert series, featuring Atlanta-based folk rock act Drivin' N Cryin'. With an after-party featuring Lauren Hall and Nashville, Tennessee-based country act Radio Romance, starting at 8 p.m. 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 10, at Tin Roof, 1022 Senate St. Free. www.vistacolumbia.com.
E.Z. Shakes: Local roots and alternative folk act with a rustic flair. With bluegrass and country rock group The Mustache Brothers. 9 p.m. Saturday, May 12, at State Street Pub, 136 State St., West Columbia. Free.
2 Slices: Charleston-based electronic act with pop melodies over danceable beats. With DES and local acts Soft Focus and sandcastles. 8 p.m. Saturday, May 12, at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $6, over 21; $10, under. www.newbrooklandtavern.com.
Bombadil: Durham, North Carolina-based indie folk act featuring smooth melodies and percussive frameworks. With local experimental indie band King Vulture. 8 p.m. Friday, May 11, at Tapp’s Arts Center, 1644 Main St. $8 in advance; $10 at the door. www.tappsartscenter.com.
Tripping On Bricks: Local rock band that plays a variety of well-known covers. With Passenger Pigeon, National Television, and Logan and the Kidders. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 10, at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $6, over 21; $10, under. www.newbrooklandtavern.com.
Comments