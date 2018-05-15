Grab a blanket and bug spray for outdoor movies in Columbia, Lexington this summer

Air conditioning is pretty much a requirement during Columbia's sweltering summer days, but summer evenings are the perfect time to grab a blanket and enjoy the outdoors.
A few places around Columbia are offering movies on an outdoor big screen so you can chill out on hot summer nights. Just be sure to take some bug spray to ward off the mosquitoes.
The city of Columbia plans to host its popular Movies in the Park again, but it has not yet announced its lineup.
Last summer, the Historic Columbia Speedway hosted a pop-up drive-in theater as one of What's Next Midlands' projects. The Speedway did not respond to an email asking whether it would screen movies this summer.
Movies in the Park
Lexington County Recreation & Aging Commission hosts Movies in the Park at Icehouse Amphitheater, 107 W. Main St., Lexington. Free; no tickets required. www.facebook.com/lcrac.
"Darkest Hour" (2017), 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 1. In May 1940, the fate of Western Europe hangs on British Prime Minister Winston Churchill (Gary Oldman), who must decide whether to negotiate or fight with Germany. Also starring Lily James and Kristin Scott Thomas. Rated PG-13.
"Super 8" (2011), 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 15. This J.J. Abrams film portrays a group of friends who, during the summer of 1979, witness a train crash and investigate subsequent unexplained events in their small town. Starring Elle Fanning, AJ Michalka and Kyle Chandler. Rated PG-13.
"The Greatest Showman" (2017), 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 22. This film celebrates the birth of show business and tells the story of P.T. Barnum (Hugh Jackman), a visionary who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation. Also starring Michelle Williams. Rated PG.
"Coco" (2017), 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17. Confronted with his family's ancestral ban on music, aspiring musician Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez) enters the Land of the Dead to find his great-great-grandfather, a legendary singer. Also starring Gael García Bernal and Benjamin Bratt. Rated PG.
Twilight in the Garden
Riverbanks Zoo and Garden normally closes at 5 p.m., but on a few Fridays in the summertime, Waterfall Junction reopens at 6 p.m. You can splash around until dusk, then watch a movie at the amphitheater at Riverbanks Botanical Garden, 500 Botanical Parkway, West Columbia. $5 ($3, members). Concessions available for purchase. www.riverbanks.org.
"Paddington 2" (2017), dusk Friday, June 8. Paddington (Ben Whishaw) and the Brown family must unmask a thief. Also starring Hugh Grant and Hugh Bonneville. Rated PG.
"The Lion King" (1994), dusk Friday, July 13. A lion prince (Jonathan Taylor Thomas; Matthew Broderick) is tricked by a treacherous uncle (Jeremy Irons) into thinking he caused the death of his father (James Earl Jones). Rated G.
"Coco" (2017), dusk Friday, Aug. 10. Confronted with his family's ancestral ban on music, aspiring musician Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez) enters the Land of the Dead to find his great-great-grandfather, a legendary singer. Also starring Gael García Bernal and Benjamin Bratt. Rated PG.
The Big Mo
The nearest drive-in theater is a little less than an hour from downtown Columbia, at the Big Mo, 5822 Columbia Highway North, Monetta. Only cash is accepted. Three different screens show double features; each field requires a separate ticket. $9, ages 12 and up; $4, ages 4-11; free, children 3 and younger. Open "rain or moon," with no refunds granted for rain. Concessions available for purchase. See thebigmo.com for show times. Upcoming films include:
"Deadpool 2" (2018). Special premiere night Thursday, May 17. Foul-mouthed mutant mercenary Wade Wilson, aka Deadpool, (Ryan Reynolds) brings together a team of fellow mutant rogues to protect a young boy of supernatural abilities from the brutal, time-traveling mutant Cable (Josh Brolin). Also starring Morena Baccarin and Zazie Beetz.
"Solo: A Star Wars Story" (2018). During an adventure into a dark criminal underworld, Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) meets his future copilot Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) and encounters Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover) years before joining the Rebellion. Also starring Woody Harrelson and Emilia Clarke.
"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" (2018). When the island's dormant volcano begins roaring to life, Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) mount a campaign to rescue the remaining dinosaurs from this extinction-level event. Also starring Jeff Goldblum.
"Incredibles 2" (2018). Bob Parr, aka Mr. Incredible, (Craig T. Nelson) is left to care for Jack-Jack while Helen, aka Elastigirl, (Holly Hunter) is out saving the world. Also starring Samuel L. Jackson and Sophia Bush.
Comments