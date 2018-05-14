Columbia music scene: A 30-year bash, unique music on the river, and a country star

Jam Room 30th Anniversary Bash

Jam Room Recording Studio, located off Rosewood Drive, is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a concert featuring high-energy garage rock band The Woggles. Local dynamic rock bands Boo Hag and Capital City Playboys are also on the bill. 8 p.m. Friday, May 18, at Art Bar, 1211 Park St. $5. www.artbarsc.com.

Other concerts around town

John Anderson will perform Sunday, May 20, at the Newberry Opera House. Laura Roberts Invision via AP

John Anderson: This Grammy-nominated and Country Music Award-winning musician has been renowned in the country music genre for the past three decades, known for hits like “I’ve Got a Feelin',”“Swingin,” and “Straight Tequila Night.” He'll perform an acoustic show. 8 p.m. Sunday, May 20, at Newberry Opera House, 1201 McKibben St., Newberry. Tickets are limited; call the box office at 803-276-6264 for last-minute availability. www.newberryoperahouse.com.

CMC Rhythm on the River: This week’s Rhythm on the River concert features two headliners. Bellavida blends pop-influenced melodies with an indie rock flair. Adrian Michael Band plays a unique brand of pop, rock, and funk. 6-9 p.m. Saturday, May 19, at the West Columbia Riverwalk Amphitheater, 109 Alexander Road, West Columbia. Free. www.rorsc.com.

Revelry Soul: Rock, soul, and blues band from Rock Hill. With locals P.H.D. and Bona Lisa. 9 p.m. Saturday, May 19, at State Street Pub, 136 State St., West Columbia. Free.

Withdraw: Local melodic hardcore band. With metal band Reflect/Refine, progressive rock band Mobius, and new local alternative rock band Dead Spring. 8:30 p.m. Friday, May 18, at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $6, over 21; $10, under. www.newbrooklandtavern.com.

Zeta: Cathartic experimental hardcore from Venezuela. With local alternative rock and hip-hop band Nepotism, noise rockers National Television, and emo punk band Smoke Detector. 8 p.m. Thursday, May 17, at Tapp’s Arts Center, 1644 Main St. $7. www.tappsartscenter.com.

Pure Ghost: Heavy shoegaze and dream pop. With local acoustic emo project Pet Peeves, indie folk rock band Cinema Dilemma, and Jody Jackson. 8 p.m. Saturday, May 19, at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $6, over 21; $10, under. www.newbrooklandtavern.com.