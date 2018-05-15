Indie rockers Modest Mouse coming to Columbia

Indie rock group Modest Mouse is coming to Township Auditorium in Columbia on Oct. 17.
Tickets go on pre-sale 10 a.m. Thursday morning on the phone (800-745-3000) and at Ticketmaster and to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, May 18.
The group was formed in 1992 in Washington state and found early success on college radio stations. In 2006, former The Smiths member Johnny Marr joined the band and they released the album We Were Dead Before the Ship Even Sank in 2007. Actor Heath Ledger took notice of the band, and was even supposed to create a music video for the group's "King Rat" track before his death.
We Were Dead Before the Ship Even Sank reached No. 1 on the Billboard charts and "Dashboard," "Missed the Boat," and "We've Got Everything" were hit singles.
The group has continued to tour and released the album Strangers to Ourselves in 2015.
