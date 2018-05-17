Out-of-towners running S.C. Taco Festival postpone for a third time

Third time's a charm, right? Not if you're talking about an afternoon of tacos and tequila.

A Taste of Your Town, the Pennsylvania events planning group hosting the S.C. Taco Festival, has announced the festival will be postponed for a third time, citing thunderstorms in the forecast.

Columbia's inaugural taco festival — first scheduled for Oct. 21, then for April 7, and most recently for Saturday — has yet to set its fourth date.

The announcement urged would-be festivalgoers who want a refund to fill out a Google form with their purchase information.

The event was billed as rain-or-shine — and one post on May 1 went so far as to say it would happen "come hell or high water." That comment is no longer available. A Monday comment saying, "Festival is 100% moving forward," was still visible Thursday afternoon.

Reached via Facebook Messenger, an unidentified organizer said, "It's unfortunate that the weather forecast made us postpone again, it's not just the day of the festival, but the setup that can't be completed with rain and lightning. We will have a new date soon, anyone that requests a refund will receive it. Thank you!"





The person did not respond to follow-up questions, including whether a contingency plan would be in place, whether the "hell or high water" comment had been deleted, whether vendors are being refunded and whether it would be easier to answer questions via phone.

A phone call to Taste of Your Town went straight to voicemail, and no one responded to the message. (The same number was effective for the preview story.)

A Taste of Your Town puts on food festivals up and down the East Coast. The company's first taco-centric happening in Wilmington, Delaware, was a raging success, co-owner Dave Feldman told GoColumbia earlier this year. The events also feature margaritas, beers and a tequila bar.

Susan Justice — an Irmo stay-at-home mom, artist and business owner — was seeking a refund for the tickets she purchased.

Even doubting whether the weather would cooperate, she and her husband purchased tickets, as did their best friends in Florida — who also purchased plane tickets to get here. They decided not to reschedule when the festival was postponed.

"It's good they didn't bother to change the tickets," she said via Facebook Messenger. "... Honestly at this point it feels like a rip off and very misleading."

Six hours after her comment, no one with the Taco Festival had responded to her.

No indications suggest that other Taste of Your Town events are postponed.