The Travelin’ Kine will perform Saturday, May 26, at the West Columbia Riverwalk and Amphitheater.
The Travelin’ Kine will perform Saturday, May 26, at the West Columbia Riverwalk and Amphitheater. Courtesy of The Travelin’ Kine file photo
The Travelin’ Kine will perform Saturday, May 26, at the West Columbia Riverwalk and Amphitheater. Courtesy of The Travelin’ Kine file photo

Go Columbia

Columbia music: Eclectic rock and acoustic folk in a free outdoor concert

By Ony Ratsimbaharison

Special to GoColumbia

May 22, 2018 12:13 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C.

The Travelin' Kine

This free CMC Rhythm on the River concert features the eclectic Charleston-based Americana rock band The Travelin’ Kine. With acoustic folk duo Finnegan Bell6-9 p.m. Saturday, May 26, at the West Columbia Riverwalk and Amphitheater, 109 Alexander Road, West Columbia. Free. www.rorsc.com.

Other concerts around town

Breathers:  Bring your dancing shoes and get ready to sway to the wired and synthy electro pop sounds of Breathers from Atlanta. With Superbody, producing a similar throwback synth feel, and local psych rock band ET Anderson8 p.m. Sunday, May 27, at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $6, over 21; $10, under. www.newbrooklandtavern.com.

Vacation State:  Local hard rock act mixing heavier rock elements with punchy post-punk. With post-hardcore band Florida Man, hardcore punk act Riot Stares, and noisy rock band Planet Creep. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 24, at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $6, over 21; $10, under 21. www.newbrooklandtavern.com.

The Buzzards of Fuzz:  Abrasive and fuzzed-out, with a mix of grunge, alternative, and stoner rock. For fans of Queens of the Stone Age, Blue Oyster Cult, and Roky Erickson. With local rock acts Turbo Gatto and Flood. 8 p.m. Saturday, May 26, at Art Bar, 1211 Park St. $5. www.artbarsc.com.

C0mputer:  Heavy, in-your-face grind punk act from Philadelphia. With locals Traumaxqueen (hardcore) and Dead Spring (alt rock). 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 30, at Tapp’s Arts Center, 1644 Main St. $7. www.tappsartscenter.com.

Cole Collins: Pop-infused indie rock with ambient and electronic elements. With Dempsey (indie rock), Dead Swells (psych pop), and Rare Creatures (alt rock and pop). 8 p.m. Friday, May 25, at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $6, over 21; $10, under. www.newbrooklandtavern.com.

If, Bwana:  Solo experimental avant-garde act by composer and multi-instrumentalist Al Margolis. Featuring a clarinet, violin, contact mics, and different objects. With Jason Khan, Acid Slur, and about.theWindow. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 29, at Tapp’s Arts Center, 1644 Main St. $7. www.tappsartscenter.com.

  Comments  