Columbia music: Eclectic rock and acoustic folk in a free outdoor concert

The Travelin' Kine
This free CMC Rhythm on the River concert features the eclectic Charleston-based Americana rock band The Travelin’ Kine. With acoustic folk duo Finnegan Bell. 6-9 p.m. Saturday, May 26, at the West Columbia Riverwalk and Amphitheater, 109 Alexander Road, West Columbia. Free. www.rorsc.com.
Other concerts around town
Breathers: Bring your dancing shoes and get ready to sway to the wired and synthy electro pop sounds of Breathers from Atlanta. With Superbody, producing a similar throwback synth feel, and local psych rock band ET Anderson. 8 p.m. Sunday, May 27, at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $6, over 21; $10, under. www.newbrooklandtavern.com.
Vacation State: Local hard rock act mixing heavier rock elements with punchy post-punk. With post-hardcore band Florida Man, hardcore punk act Riot Stares, and noisy rock band Planet Creep. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 24, at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $6, over 21; $10, under 21. www.newbrooklandtavern.com.
The Buzzards of Fuzz: Abrasive and fuzzed-out, with a mix of grunge, alternative, and stoner rock. For fans of Queens of the Stone Age, Blue Oyster Cult, and Roky Erickson. With local rock acts Turbo Gatto and Flood. 8 p.m. Saturday, May 26, at Art Bar, 1211 Park St. $5. www.artbarsc.com.
C0mputer: Heavy, in-your-face grind punk act from Philadelphia. With locals Traumaxqueen (hardcore) and Dead Spring (alt rock). 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 30, at Tapp’s Arts Center, 1644 Main St. $7. www.tappsartscenter.com.
Cole Collins: Pop-infused indie rock with ambient and electronic elements. With Dempsey (indie rock), Dead Swells (psych pop), and Rare Creatures (alt rock and pop). 8 p.m. Friday, May 25, at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $6, over 21; $10, under. www.newbrooklandtavern.com.
If, Bwana: Solo experimental avant-garde act by composer and multi-instrumentalist Al Margolis. Featuring a clarinet, violin, contact mics, and different objects. With Jason Khan, Acid Slur, and about.theWindow. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 29, at Tapp’s Arts Center, 1644 Main St. $7. www.tappsartscenter.com.
Comments