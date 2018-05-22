Branch manager of the new Edgewood library has a weakness for milkshakes

Recently named location manager of the new Richland Library Edgewood, Randy Heath is transitioning from his position as a career coach at Richland Library North Main.

Nearly two years ago, the library system announced its plan to lease a 7,000-square-foot former Dollar General building from the Columbia Housing Authority for $1 a month, turning it into the first walking-distance library for many residents since the Waverly branch on Gervais Street closed in 1971.





It will be a long-awaited source of opportunity for the many low- to moderate-income residents who live in Edgewood, Celia Saxon, Waverly and other nearby neighborhoods.

The closest library branches are on North Main Street, Assembly Street and Woodrow Street in Old Shandon. They are 2 to 3 1/2 miles from the planned Edgewood branch and can be difficult to access for residents who lack reliable transportation.

The Edgewood branch is expected to be complete by the end of the year, Heath said. Follow its progress at www.buildingyourlibrary.com.

Before joining the library, Heath worked with Midlands Technical College and Central Midlands Council of Governments. He graduated from the University of South Carolina with a double major in business management and marketing.

During his free time, Heath serves as the co-director and co-founder of Race to the Table SC, a community initiative that seeks to peacefully dissolve racial barriers between individuals and in society through racially diverse, small-group conversations. He is also a member of Richland Library’s Social Awareness Task Force and Palmetto Health’s Community Advisory Taskforce.





Heath has lived in Columbia for nearly 10 years with his wife, Rose; their four children, two boys and two girls, one of whom was born earlier this month; and their dog, Chloe, who is half German shepherd and half “we have no idea.”





EAT

I’m not really the type of person who has a favorite restaurant. I enjoy good food, which we are blessed to have locally, and good service. I often find myself dining somewhere in the Vista or, seeing as I live in the Northeast, the Village at Sandhill.

DRINK

Milkshakes are one of my guilty pleasures. If you need proof, just ask Cookout on Two Notch Road or Marble Slab Creamery at the Village at Sandhill.

SEE

Two of my favorite places to take my out-of-town family and friends are Riverbanks Zoo and Garden and, of course, Richland Library. When going to the zoo, my sons enjoy the gorillas and the “stinky” elephants. My older daughter loves feeding nectar to the birds in the bird enclosure.

LISTEN

I enjoy being around the sounds of people who are having a good time. Thus, I like visiting parks, going to sporting events and watching my kids play. In addition, I love listening to live music and visiting comedy spots.

PLAY

My time is often spent with family and friends. I enjoy cooking on the grill, smack-talking about sports and reading a good nonfiction book. I especially enjoy date nights with my beautiful wife — which often include dinner and a movie — and spending quality time together. I’m also in my first season as the head coach of my boys’ baseball team. Wish me luck!

The State reporter Sarah Ellis contributed.