Here's what the Trustus play 'Hir' can teach audience members about themselves

Part family drama, part social commentary and part wake-up call, "Hir" tells the story of a family in crisis.
"Hir," written by New York playwright Taylor Mac, will be performed eight times between Friday, June 1, and Saturday, June 9, at Trustus Theatre.
"Hir" is a dysfunctional family dramedy about four people navigating loss of health, fallout from abuse, gender transition and post-traumatic stress disorder. The title of the show, pronounced "here," is the preferred gender pronoun of the character Max, recently out as transgender.
Mac — who last year was awarded a MacArthur Fellowship, also known as a "Genius Grant" — uses the preferred gender pronoun "judy," according to the playwright's website. For example, "judy is also an actor, singer-songwriter, performance artist, director and producer," and "judy's work has been performed at hundreds of venues."
GoColumbia sat down with director Lindsay Rae Taylor to find out what makes this production tick — and what it can teach us about ourselves.
Q: Tell us a bit about the plot.
A: It’s the story of a family failing at transition. Arnold was an abusive father and husband who has had a stroke and depends on his wife, Paige, for everything.
Paige has channeled those years of abuse into aggression — both passive and active toward Arnold.
Isaac, the older son, has PTSD and has just returned home after being dishonorably discharged from the military. Maxine is the daughter, who is in transition to become Max, a boy.
Q: Wow, that’s a lot going on. How does the family interact?
A: Paige takes her pent-up rage out on Arnold in a variety of ways, but is completely supportive of Max. Isaac sides with his father.
Q: What appealed to you about the show?
A: I think Taylor Mac’s work is incredibly bold, gritty and relevant, yet at the same time inviting and even light. It teaches without preaching.
Q: What does it teach?
A: I always thought I was super-sensitive, but this play made me hyperaware of how I react to others, and I realize I still have work to do. In particular, it gave me new compassion for those dealing with the struggles of transition. We take a lot of things, such as a supportive family and network of friends, for granted.
At one point in the show Max says to Isaac, “The world was made for people like you.” It’s just piercing.
Q: It sounds like it has some uncomfortable moments.
A: Very. At one point, Paige says to Arnold, “It used to be you could be a mediocre straight white man and be guaranteed a certain amount of success. But now you actually have to improve yourself.”
It goes on from there. As a director, I’m always looking for the spine of the play. Those two lines, as unnerving as they are, do it.
There’s another line, where Paige smells fried chicken and comments that it smells like the past. In another context, or for another family, this might be a good thing. But not here.
Q: Are there any happy scenes?
A: There are several moments when I think the audience will want to stand up and cheer! But there’s also the relationship between Max and Paige. He is her proof that the world is changing.
Q: The novelist Thomas Wolfe once said that you can never go home again. Does this play support that statement?
A: In a lot of ways, yes. Isaac returns to a home that does not in any way resemble the one he left. It’s a timely metaphor for the change facing the world today.
Q: The play is set in a house that is apparently a huge mess. Was it a challenge to create believable disorder?
A: (Laughing) The set designer asked us to bring in our old things, and we really did! The challenge is that we can’t find anything! We’ll be like, "Oh, OK, so we’re keeping that in the fridge now. I’ll try to remember."
If you go
"Hir"
WHEN: Various times Friday, June 1, through Saturday, June 9.
WHERE: Trustus Theatre’s Richard and Debbie Cohn Side Door Theatre, 520 Lady St.
WORTH NOTING: A talk-back with the cast and panelists will follow the matinee on Sunday, June 3.
TICKETS: $25 ($20, students) at trustus.org.
