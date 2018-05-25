Hop on the nearest boat to get to this floating music festival on Lake Murray

Looking for an event to kick off the summer for your family and friends? Look no further than DriftJam.
This exciting daylong event combines a floating stage, live bands, large crowds and an atmosphere that will rock your socks off.
Head organizer Doug Gainey said he believes DriftJam is one of the top completely floating music festivals in the country.
“Although there are other floating festivals, we are the only festival without connection to land," he said. “Everything takes place on six construction platforms that we connect to form a massive barge.”
He's not the only one with a high opinion of the festival; American Express deemed it one of the top 15 floating music festivals in the world. The list only includes four other festivals — Rockin' on the River in Fort Worth, Texas; Mountain Music Festival in Fayetteville, West Virginia; Float Fest in San Marcos, Texas; and the Bayou Boogaloo in New Orleans — in the United States.
DriftJam is free and open to the public, although donations are welcome. The festival, which features six bands plus a DJ performing throughout the day — is only accessible by boat. Performers use stage floating in Lake Murray.
Gainey started working on his first DriftJam in August 2013.
“It took me until July of 2014 to get it finished for the first year," he said. "It’s a long process. Every year, the event evolves into something bigger. We have bigger bands, bigger stages and effects, and most importantly, bigger crowds. My original plan and idea simply came from the desire to put on a concert on the lake. I did not expect it to explode like it has.”
Each year brings expansion and new and better ideas to accommodate the increasing crowd. This year, bigger and brighter LED monitors and louder speakers will ensure festivalgoers can see and hear what's happening onstage. Gainey expects guests from at least 17 states other states.
“There aren’t many places you can go and see a couple thousand boats tied up in one cove at the same time," Gainey said.
As in the past, proceeds from the event benefit Hidden Wounds, a Midlands nonprofit that provides psychological help and support for veterans and military personnel suffering from traumatic brain injuries, post-traumatic stress disorder, and other post-combat stress injuries.
Gainey suggested that festivalgoers tie their boats to the flotilla near Spence Island around 8 a.m., when the sun comes up. This year, the first row is blocked off for VIP sponsors, and rows two through five are for everyone else.
Space is limited — so boats get spots on a first-come, first-served basis.
Music starts around 11 a.m., and the party will continue until around 6 p.m.
If you go
DriftJam Flotilla Music Festival
WHEN: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 2.
WHERE: Spence Island on Lake Murray.
ADMISSION: Free. Donations are welcome. Proceeds benefit Hidden Wounds.
WORTH NOTING: For $100, you can send a veteran to DriftJam via the Spirit of Lake Murray cruise, where they'll enjoy catered meals, a full bar, and premium views. Details at www.eventbrite.com.
INFO: www.driftjam.com or www.facebook.com/OurHiddenWounds.
Who's playing
Lewis Brice, Nick Norman and Joal Rush
Adam Tucker, aka DJ A-Tuck
