How Audrey Hepburn and Al Pacino can teach Columbia audiences about inclusion

Join in on the fun with the Richland Library as it showcases influential films from the past in the weeklong "Not Like Me" Film Festival.
The festival aims to celebrate diversity and promote inclusion, exploring issues of race, immigration and identity through films ranging from 1934 to 2005.
GoColumbia spoke with Jennifer Thompson from Richland Library’s Studio Services Department about the upcoming event held at the library.
Q. Why do you think it is so important to host events like the film festival?
A. Richland Library is embracing what it means to be a 21st-century library. So many people walk through our doors each day. While the core of what we do is still providing access to resources, services and programs, we are transforming into a space where people can learn, create and share. It’s all about interacting with others and collaborating.
Q. Although they could just watch these films in the comfort of their own homes, viewers will come as one and watch together, which can be powerful. Why do you think this is?
A. Richland Library is finding new ways to tackle issues that mean something to the community. It’s important to have engaged and courageous conversations – to not only speak, but (also to) hear what others think. With these films, we’re exploring race, class, sexual identity, immigration and disability in the safe, educational setting of the library. We've also invited local experts to guide our post-film discussions.
Q. There are five different films being played throughout the week. Which one is your favorite?
A. It’s important, now more than ever, to think critically about our shared past. We see this in Terrence Malick's "The New World" — as we found the film to be a timely reminder of the American immigrant experience.
Q. Which one are you most excited about having others see?
A. "Wait Until Dark" sets up Audrey Hepburn as a damsel in distress, but her resourcefulness and intelligence become her saving grace as she battles with men who invade her home. With this film, we are excited to share the library is screening films with audio description. The next one (with audio description) comes after the film festival — "Black Panther" at 6 p.m. Friday, June 13, at Richland Library Main.
Q. Which film do you think will evoke the strongest response from the audiences that will come and participate in the viewing?
A. Sydney Lumet's "Dog Day Afternoon" is one of the first major studio films to feature a transgender character. The film's script was inspired by a real bank robbery, which took place only three years before its release. This timeline helps give the film a freshness and energy that holds up, even after 40 years, with the character’s sexuality taking a central role, serving as a catalyst for the action that the film is known for.
Q. Will there be any refreshments offered or sold during this event?
A. Richland Library will provide popcorn and drinks for each screening. No outside food or drink are allowed. In addition, on opening day (Saturday, June 2), Richland Library is serving lunch between our double features.
The films
All showings are at the Main branch, 1431 Assembly St. Admission is free.
"Imitation of Life" (1934 and 1959): A struggling white widow and her daughter take in a black housekeeper and her fair-skinned daughter; the two women start a successful business, but face familial, identity, and racial issues along the way. Neither version is rated. Alison Kozberg, director of the Nickelodeon Theatre, will lead the post-film discussion. Noon, Saturday, June 2: the 1934 version starring Claudette Colbert, Warren William and Rochelle Hudson. 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 2: the 1959 version starring Lana Turner, John Gavin and Sandra Dee.
"Dog Day Afternoon" (1975): First-time crook Sonny Wortzik (Al Pacino) and his friend Sal (John Cazale) rob a Brooklyn bank to fund a sex change operation for Sonny's lover (Chris Sarandon), only to discover the bank has very little money. Rated R. Trey Lawson, a Ph.D. student and instructor at the University of South Carolina will lead the post-film discussion. 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 3.
"The Warriors" (1979): A charismatic leader summons the street gangs of New York City in a bid to take it over. When he is killed, The Warriors are falsely blamed and now must fight their way home while every other gang is hunting them down. Starring Michael Beck, James Remar and Dorsey Wright. Rated R. Filmmaker Steve Daniels and sequential artist Avery Harrison will lead the post-film discussion, with an introduction written by Dr. Mark Beck of USC's Department of Languages, Literatures, and Cultures. 6 p.m. Monday, June 4.
"The New World" (2005): This poetic, immersive retelling of the story of Pocahontas (Q'orianka Kilcher) reveals how our histories often hinge on our response to the arrival of strangers (Colin Farrell, Christopher Plummer). Rated PG-13. Dr. Woody Holton and Dr. Jeffrey Turner, USC professors of history and philosophy, respectively, will lead the post-film discussion. 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 5.
"Wait Until Dark" (1967): A recently blinded woman (Audrey Hepburn) is terrorized by a trio of thugs while they search for a heroin-stuffed doll they believe is in her apartment. Also starring Alan Arkin and Richard Crenna. Not rated. Cali Sandel, employment services coordinator with Able SC, and Frank and Shelley Coppel of the National Federation of the Blind of South Carolina, will lead the post-film discussion. 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 6.
