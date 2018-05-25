Upcoming Columbia concerts: R&B, soul, rock and funk, all at free outdoor concerts

Atlantic Starr
The city of Columbia again presents its free summer concert series, with its opening performance featuring contemporary R&B and soul act Atlantic Starr. The group is known for hits like “Always” and “Secret Lovers.”
No pets, glass, or alcoholic beverages allowed, but attendees are free to bring blankets and lawn chairs.
7-10 p.m. Saturday, June 2, at Finlay Park, 930 Laurel St. Free. For more information, call the Parks and Recreation Department at 803-545-3100.
Other concerts in town
The Root Doctors: This Lexington Live concert features the rock and funk band The Root Doctors. The free event will also have food, drinks, and kids' entertainment available. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, May 31, at Icehouse Amphitheater, 107 W. Main St., Lexington. Free. icehouseamphitheater.com.
Osara: Local hard rock act reminiscent of Shinedown, Hinder, and other famed radio rock bands. With Sleep Signals, Hot Lava Monster, and Angels Among Ashes. Grab a free CD from Osara and Sleep Signals with entry. 8 p.m. Saturday, June 2, at Art Bar, 1211 Park St. $5. www.artbarsc.com.
Blueprint: Hip-hop musician with self-produced beats and an uplifting flow, touring in support of his new album, "Two Headed Monster." With Sympl, H3ro, Cole Conner, and more. 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 5, at Tapp’s Arts Center, 1644 Main St. $8. www.tappsartscenter.com.
Total Babe: Americana folk act with a lighthearted, joyful sound. With The Witness Marks and Ali Enlow. 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 6, at Foxfield Bar and Grille, 406 Howard St.
The Mobros: Indie rock act mixing Americana, soul, and rock 'n' roll. With locals Dead Swells and Skeleton. 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 6 at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $8. www.newbrooklandtavern.com.
