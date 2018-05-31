Where to get free doughnuts on Friday, which is National Doughnut Day

As if your Friday couldn't get any more sweeter, it's National Doughnut (or Donut) Day!
Here's where you can find free doughnuts in the Midlands. (Don't be a Homer, but you could make the rounds to various establishments in order to fill your doughnut fix.)
Bi-Lo and Harveys: Participating stores are offering a 50 percent discount on bakery doughnuts — and you can register online for a chance to win free doughnuts for a year.
Duck Donuts: Get one free classic — bare, cinnamon sugar or powdered doughnut — no purchase necessary. Also, get a buy-one-get-one-free doughnut coupon redeemable through June 17.
Dunkin' Donuts: Get a free classic doughnut of your choice (while supplies last) with the purchase of any beverage.
Krispy Kreme: One free doughnut, no purchase necessary.
Papa John's: The pizza chain is giving away a free order of warm donut holes with any online purchase. Starting Saturday, use promo code DONUT for a free order with any purchase of two pizzas.
Walmart: Get one free glazed doughnut at all Walmart stores Friday.
