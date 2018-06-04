Columbia music scene: Motown legend, 1990s alternative rock band to perform this week

An Evening with Smokey Robinson
This legendary singer, songwriter and record producer is known as the King of Motown.
As the founder and frontman of the R&B group The Miracles, he helped create hits including “Love Machine,” “Shop Around,” “You’ve Really Got a Hold on Me,” and many more.
As a solo artist, he’s released numerous albums over the past several decades and is still going strong.
He will be joined by support act Kier “JUNIOR” Spates of "The Steve Harvey Morning Show."
7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 9, at Township Auditorium, 1703 Taylor St. Starting at $69 at www.ticketmaster.com. www.thetownship.org.
More concerts
Sister Hazel: Known for their '90s hit, “All For You,” this seasoned alternative rock band has steadily put out music since their formation in 1993. Their sound mixes elements of pop, folk, country, and classic rock. With opening act The Georgia Flood. This is a rain-or-shine event. No lawn chairs. 6-10 p.m. Friday, June 8, at Icehouse Amphitheater, 107 W. Main St., Lexington. $24 at www.eventbrite.com. www.icehouseamphitheater.com.
Boo Hag (7-inch release): This local raw, kick-in-the-teeth rock 'n’ roll act will release its newest 7-inch record, “Crawfish.” With performances by Skeleton and Erin Johns, as well as the debut of “Testify,” a film by Kendall Projects following Boo Hag as they recorded the EP. 6 p.m. Sunday, June 10, at The War Mouth, 1209 Franklin St. $7. www.thewarmouth.com.
20 Watt Tombstone: Loud, fuzzed-out rock duo mixing alternative blues and noise rock. With local stoner rock band Space Coke and punk rock act Pine Tar Rage. 9 p.m. Monday, June 11, at Tapp’s Arts Center, 1644 Main St. $7. www.tappsartscenter.com.
Holy+Gold: Post-hardcore with a Southern rock influence. With local hard rock act After 10 and noise rock band Never I. 8 p.m. Sunday, June 10, at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $5, over 21; $8, under 21. www.newbrooklandtavern.com.
Latin Caravan: Led by David Rodrigues on saxophone, this group plays Latin jazz, salsa, merengue, bachata, cumbia, R&B and a range of classics. Featuring several talented musicians and salsa dancers. This is a special Columbia Museum of Art Global Sunday event perfect for the whole family. 3-5 p.m. Sunday, June 10, at Columbia Museum of Art, 1515 Main St. Free. www.columbiamuseum.org.
Numbtongue: Lo-fi, avant-garde folk and indie rock. With Grace Joyner, King Vulture, and Frederick the Younger. 8 p.m. Saturday, June 9, at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $6, over 21; $10, under. www.newbrooklandtavern.com.
