Taste beer, see artwork, learn dance moves at one of Columbia's favorite parties

You don’t have to be an art connoisseur to appreciate a good beer draw. And thanks to the Columbia Museum of Art, you don’t even have to choose between appreciating art found in a museum and art found in a bar.
The Columbia Museum of Art regularly gives folks the opportunity to “art, drink and be happy” at its quarterly party Arts & Draughts. The next one will be 7 p.m. Friday, June 8. The event features beer, live music, art, food and more.
First, the beer.
The Whig will offer a cash bar and beer tastings from Appalachian Mountain Brewery and Cidery, based in Boone, North Carolina.
Next, the live music.
There will be performances from 2 Slices, Zoe Child, GFATS, and Don Merckle & The Blacksmiths.
What about the food?
Los Chicanos (Real Mexico), the Belgian Waffle Truck, the Wurst Wagen, and Curiosity Coffee Bar will provide treats and eats.
And, of course, the art
Stroll through the galleries and see exhibitions “Jane Peterson: At Home and Abroad” as well as “Ecos: Resonancias de Historias Latinas de Carolina del Sur “ with the Messy Kitchen Girl leading unique perspective tours through the galleries.
The Jane Peterson exhibit spotlights one of America’s most innovative artists. Peterson’s work was quite popular during the early to mid-1900s. In 1938, she was named the Most Outstanding Individual of the Year by the American Historical Society.
“Jane Peterson enjoyed an enviable popularity in her lifetime, fell into obscurity, and is now being fully reassessed in the light of this visually rich retrospective,” says Will South, chief curator at the Columbia Museum of Art. “This is an exhibition historians need to better understand early 20th-century art, and happily it is one every visitor can enjoy for its wealth of carefully crafted, exuberantly colored images of a bygone world.”
“Jane Peterson: At Home and Abroad” is a retrospective of Peterson’s work. Organized by the Mattatuck Museum Waterbury, Connecticut, the artist’s first museum show in 45 years highlights her long and notable life and career in about 80 paintings, photographs and archival materials.
“Ecos” is a collaborative multimedia art exhibition featuring the stories of Latino immigrants in the Lowcountry interpreted by 20 Latino South Carolina visual artists. Visitors may listen to each audio story and read its transcription as they view the artwork inspired by it.
From 2012 to 2014, The Citadel Oral History Program conducted interviews documenting the experiences of Lowcountry-area Latino immigrants for a program called "Las Voces del Lowcountry" (The Voices of the Lowcountry).
"Ecos" expands on "Las Voces" and its assertions of the basic humanity of Latino immigrants to shine light on the power and range of the stories of the people in these often marginalized communities.
And what's more
FUSE Artist Alliance will perform dances throughout the evening — one installment will be a krumping lesson.
For the uninitiated, a 2005 NPR story described krumping as "'extreme' hip-hop dancing," and the Washington Post described the dance as "kind of like break dancing on fast-forward" and noted that "in its earliest phase, (krumping) was called 'wilding out.'"
In addition, visitors can participate in do-it-yourself art projects and scavenger hunts, and community partners Unsweetened magazine and Girls Rock Columbia will provide art-inspired activities.
If you go
Arts & Draughts
WHEN: 7-11 p.m. Friday, June 8.
WHERE: Columbia Museum of Art, 1515 Main St.
ADMISSION: $9 ($5, members). Join or renew your membership that night, and get in free.
INFO: www.columbiamuseum.org.
