Columbia theaters announce 2018-2019 season lineups

Several Columbia-area theaters have recently announced their lineups for the 2018-2019 season. Here are the shows:
BROADWAY IN COLUMBIA
Shows are at the Koger Center for the Arts, 1051 Greene St. www.kogercenterforthearts.com.
"Jersey Boys," Nov. 20-21. Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. They had a sound nobody had ever heard, and the radio just couldn’t get enough of them. But while their harmonies were perfect onstage, off-stage it was a very different story.
"Kinky Boots," Jan. 13-14. Charlie is a factory owner struggling to save his family business. Lola is an entertainer with an exciting idea. Together, the pair create a line of sturdy stilettos unlike any the world has seen.
"The Wizard of Oz," Feb. 18. A refreshed and lavish rendition of the beloved 1939 classic. After a tornado sweeps Dorothy Gale from her family's Kansas farm to the magical land of Oz, she embarks on a quest with new friends to see the Wizard, who can help her get home.
"Rock of Ages," Feb. 24. In 1987, a small-town girl meets a big-city rocker on the Sunset Strip. They fall in love in Los Angeles' most famous rock club against a backdrop of '80s hits from Journey, Bon Jovi, Poison and more.
"Something Rotten!" March 4-5. Brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom, stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star William Shakespeare, set out to write the world's very first musical.
"Chicago," March 23. Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer, murders her on-the-side lover. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer.
"Beautiful: The Carole King Musical," April 2-7. From songwriting with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, Carole King becomes one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history.
HARBISON THEATRE
Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College, 7300 College St., Irmo, hosts a variety of shows. Among these are Carolina Shout, a new local music series produced by Reggie Sullivan; National Theatre Live, a limited broadcast of plays produced by the Royal National Theatre in London; and performances by the Columbia Children's Theatre and the S.C. Philharmonic. www.harbisontheatre.org.
"Mike Super: Magic and Illusion," Sept. 7. Mike Super, winner of NBC's hit TV show "Phenomenon," has pioneered a new form of magic that transcendes the "trick," emerging as magic's newest celebrity.
Carolina Shout: Reggie Sullivan Quartet, Sept. 21. In the series premiere, listeners are sure to be tapping their feet and clapping their hands to the soulful sounds of Sullivan and his jazz quartet.
Columbia Children's Theatre presents "School House Rock Live!" Sept. 30. Based on the 1970s cartoon, this pop culture phenomenon is a fast-paced musical that teaches lessons with clever, catchy tunes.
Steep Canyon Rangers, Oct. 11. The Grammy Award-winning bluegrass and Americana sextet has spent nearly two decades bending and shaping the bluegrass aesthetic and wedding it with elements of pop, country and folk rock.
National Theatre Live: "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof," Oct. 16: On a steamy night in Mississippi, a Southern family gathers at its cotton plantation to celebrate Big Daddy's birthday. The scorching heat is as oppressive as the lies they tell.
The Soul Rebels, Nov. 8. On tour for the first time, the eight-piece brass band features Christian Scott on trumpet and vocalist Tonya Boyd-Cannon highlighting the modern vibrancy of New Orleans music and culture.
Pops: Holiday Pops, Dec. 2. Celebrate the festive season with the annual musical tradition.
National Theatre Live: "Macbeth," Jan. 15. Shakespeare's intense and terrifying tragedy highlights the ruined aftermath of a bloody civil war. Ruthlessly fighting to survive, the Macbeths are propelled toward the crown by forces of elemental darkness.
Carolina Shout: The Dick Goodwin Big Band, Jan. 18. World-class composer, producer and musician Dick Goodwin performs with his big band.
"We Shall Overcome," Jan. 23. This celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. showcases repertoire from across African-American music traditions with interwoven spoken word from Dr. King's recorded speeches. Composer Damien Sneed ties together a living lineage of music and culture including traditional gospel, modern gospel, classical, jazz and Broadway.
Free Fallin', Feb. 1. The tribute band honors the late Tom Petty and presents a stunningly accurate tribute to the look and sound of the Heartbreakers.
Valentine's Cinema: "My Best Friend's Wedding," Feb. 9. Childhood friends Julianne Potter (Julia Roberts) and Michael O'Neal (Dermot Mulroney) had a deal to marry each other if they were still single by age 28. Four days before Julianne's 28th birthday, Michael announces that he's marrying 20-year-old Kimberly (Cameron Diaz) — and Julianne suddenly realizes that she's in love with him.
"Viva Momix," Feb. 23. Combining illusion, beauty, magic, fun and inventiveness, the show features the exceptional innovation and physical artistry that dance company Momix is known for.
Columbia Children's Theatre presents "Peter Pan and Wendy," March 17. Full of enchanting music and beloved characters, this adaptation of J.M. Barrie's "Peter and Wendy" is a treat for viewers of any age.
National Theatre Live: "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time," March 19. Christopher stands beside Mrs. Shears's dead dog. It has been speared with a garden fork, the time is seven minutes after midnight, and Christopher is under suspicion. His detective work, forbidden by his father, takes him on a journey that upturns his world.
MTC Showoff, March 30. Larry Hembree leads an evening of performances featuring talents of all types as contestants compete for the inaugural title. Auditions will be held on the Airport and Beltline campuses of Midlands Technical College with this final performance.
"The World of Musicals," April 4. This captivating production is an emotional journey through the world of musicals with beautiful and emotional ballads from "Evita" to "Les Miserables," along with upbeat favorites from "Rock of Ages" and "Mamma Mia!"
Pops: "The Composer is Dead" by Lemony Snicket, April 7. There's a mystery to be solved in the orchestra: The composer is dead, and the suspect is at large. A composition for narrator and orchestra with music by Nathaniel Stookey.
HT@MTC Performance Incubator presents "Aphra Behn: Wanton Woman of Wit!" April 13. Set against the backdrop of lawless 1660s London and using contemporary dialogue, movement, and music, "Aphra Behn" charts the trials and tribulations of women's equality in a fast-moving theatrical style.
Carolina Shout: Robert Gardiner and the South Carolina Jazz Orchestra, April 26. Local jazz musician Robert Gardiner leads a performance that promises accomplished musicians and jazz standards.
Columbia Children's Theatre presents "Shine," May 4. In conjunction with IndigoSOUL, this original music fable follows a young boy on his journey to find his "light." Featuring Terrance Henderson.
TOWN THEATRE
Town Theatre celebrates its 100th season at 1012 Sumter St. www.towntheatre.com/centennial.
"West Side Story," September. Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet" translates to the gang-ridden streets of Manhattan in the 1950s with the Puerto Rican Sharks vs. the Anglo Jets. Tony and Maria are two teens torn between loyalty and love for each other.
"Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story," November. This biography of early rock 'n' roller Buddy Holly charts his rise to fame and his tragic early death and features some of his hits, including "Peggy Sue," "That'll Be the Day," "Chantilly Lace" and "La Bamba."
"Arsenic and Old Lace," January. A drama critic must deal with his eccentric family, including two sweet aunts who cheerfully poison elderly men with elderberry wine.
"Newsies," March. Newsie Jack Kelly dreams of a better life far from the hardship of the streets. But when Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst raise distribution prices at the newsies' expense, Jack finds a cause to fight for and rallies his army of newsies to strike.
"Mamma Mia!" May. A young woman wants to invite the father she's never known to her wedding — only to discover that there are three possible choices — in this musical featuring songs by the Swedish pop group ABBA.
