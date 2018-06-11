Columbia music scene: Dad + daughter country act; up-and-coming duo; progressive rock

Travis Tritt
This country music singer-songwriter is known widely for hits like “It’s a Great Day to Be Alive,”“Anymore,”“Best of Intentions” and more.
With special guest Tyler Reese Tritt. (Yes, they're related. She's his daughter.)
7:30 p.m. Friday, June 15, at Township Auditorium, 1703 Taylor St. Tickets start at $20. www.thetownship.org.
Other concerts
Love Apple (reunion): Local indie pop band reunites 16 years after the release of their self-titled album. With Falling Off a Building, The Poor Decisions, and the Greater Columbia Society for the Preservation of Soul spinning records. 8 p.m. Saturday, June 16, at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $10. www.newbrooklandtavern.com.
Unaka Prong: This progressive rock act from Boone, North Carolina, mixes odd meters and funky grooves with a psychedelic-jam rock feel. 9 p.m. Thursday, June 14, at Hunter-Gatherer, 900 Main St. $5. www.huntergathererbrewery.com.
June Jam Party: Up-and-coming country duo Maddie & Tae perform for WCOS's June Jam Party. With singer-songwriter Mitchell Tenpenny. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 20, at The Senate, 1022 Senate St. $5, over 21; $10, under 21. www.thesenatecolumbia.com.
Carolina Chupacabra: This local hard rock and metal act will perform a benefit concert for local musician Rick Fogle, who is undergoing treatment for colon cancer. With Alphatier, Thieving Coyote, and Deathvalley Driver. 8 p.m. Saturday, June 16, at Art Bar, 1211 Park St. $5. www.artbarsc.com.
Comments