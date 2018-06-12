This anonymous play could have been written by Shakespeare and the Coen brothers

Full Circle Productions and the University of South Carolina Department of Theatre and Dance will present the rarely staged Elizabethan-era play "Arden of Faversham" from Thursday, June 14, through Saturday, June 23, at the USC Lab Theatre. From left, performers include Jennifer Moody Sanchez as Alice Arden, Hunter Boyle as Thomas Arden, and Andrew Schwartz as Mosby.

Elizabeth Jennings

Courtesy of the USC Department of Theatre and Dance