Columbia music scene: All-day free celebration; 3-day festival for suicide prevention

Make Music Columbia
Make Music Columbia is a free all-day celebration of music — no matter how it’s made — with outdoor concerts, impromptu performances, mass appeals, and fun for the whole family. You can participate in this world-wide event by hosting, making your own music, or just listening.
Thursday, June 21 at various locations. Free. For information, visit www.makemusiccolumbia.org.
Other concerts around town
Stick Tight Fest: A three-day music festival benefiting the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. With performances by Justin Osborne of Susto, Junior Astronomers, Abacus, Say Brother, ET Anderson, Invoking the Abstract, and more. Friday, June 22, through Sunday, June 24, at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $10 per day or $20 for the weekend (but those passes are limited). www.newbrooklandtavern.com.
Hot Chicken Fest with Will Hoge: An evening dedicated to all-you-can-eat hot chicken and live music, featuring Will Hoge, who plays a familiar twangy and rustic Americana country. With Honky Tonk Outlaws. 5 p.m. Saturday, June 23, at The Senate, 1022 Senate St. Free. www.thesenatecolumbia.com.
The Dubber: A free concert featuring accomplished songwriter The Dubber, who has a knack for mixing blues, rock, jazz, and folk influenced by reggae and other international styles. 7 p.m. Friday, June 22 at Foxfield Bar and Grille, 406 Howard St. Free.
Daddy’s Beemer: As part of Aiken Music Fest, the six-event music series offering good tunes and family-friendly fun. Daddy’s Beemer is a slack rock band from Clemson, mixing pop and indie rock. 7 p.m. Saturday, June 23, at Highfields Event Center, 118 Gaston St, Aiken. $10 per car. www.aikenmusicfest.com.
Almost Steve (20-year reunion): This alternative rock band, which formed in 1995 in Greenville, is celebrating their reunion and the 20th anniversary of their album “Green Vegas.” With the Kenny George Band. 8 p.m. Saturday, June 23 at Main Street Public House, 1556 Main St. www.mainstreetpublichouse.com.
GFATS:Local alternative rock band led by songwriter George Fetner, adding dynamics to acoustic arrangements. With The Buckdancers (featuring Chris Compton) and Slim Pickens. 8 p.m. Thursday, June 21 at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $6, over 21; $10, under 21. www.newbrooklandtavern.com.
Comments