Columbia music scene: Tribute concert, tribute bands and all kinds of country music

A Tribute to Tom Petty

You don’t have to search too long to find evidence of Tom Petty’s musical influence, so the variety and breadth of this lineup should come as little surprise. Local and regional artists such as the Restoration’s Daniel Machado, Ed Lemon Jr., Villanova’s Brian Conner, Deborah Adedakun (formerly of Debbie and the Skanks), Danielle Howle, Matt Goudelock and Nikki Lee Hagenmeyer will join rock 'n' roll mainstays Josh Roberts & the Hinges in celebrating the music of the late, great Petty. With decades of classic songs to choose from, the set list is sure to have something for all types of Petty fans, from the casual to the die-hard.

7 p.m.Thursday, June 28, at the Icehouse Amphitheater, 107 W. Main Street, Lexington. Free. icehouseamphitheater.com.





Other concerts

Canaan Smith. Invision via AP file photo

Logan Mize Invision via AP file photo

Cinema Dilemma: Progressive country rockers from Charleston hit the New Brookland Tavern stage with Asheboro, North Carolina’s Corey Hunt Band. 8 p.m.Thursday, June 28, at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State Street, West Columbia. $8. newbrooklandtavern.com.

Canaan Smith: Mercury Records artist and country crooner Canaan Smith is joined by fellow good ol’ boy Logan Mize. 8 p.m.Thursday, June 28, at the Tin Roof, 1022 Senate St. $5. www.tinroofcolumbia.com.

Luis Alas y La Calle Ocho Funk: Miami bandleader Luis Alas takes his Latin-funk ensemble through the many moods of dance floor methodology. 8 p.m.Friday, June 29, at Chayz Lounge, 923 Gervais St. $20. chayzlounge.com.

Les Merry Chevaliers: These local faux-French punk rockers are known for their raucous live performances. And if French-themed rock isn’t your bag, they’ll be joined by Nirdvana (a Nirvana tribute band) and Hindenburg (a Led Zeppelin tribute). 8 p.m.Saturday, June 30, at the State Street Pub, 136 State Street, West Columbia. Free Show. facebook.com/statestreetpubcolumbia.