Sip rosé and feel fancy at this Hamptons-inspired fundraiser in Columbia

The Columbia Museum of Art will host a unique Hamptons-style fundraiser to kick off summer, on Friday, June 29. Guests are invited to dress in stylish all-white and cut loose in the CMA Loft.
“The Hamptons on Hampton is the perfect way to celebrate summer,” says chief development officer Angi Fuller Wildt. “You can party the night away while supporting your museum’s commitment to serving the community through outstanding artistic creativity. Plus, who doesn’t love bottomless beer and rosé?”
The Hamptons, a series of seaside communities on eastern Long Island's South Fork, are known as a favorite escape for New York City's elite, including numerous celebrities.
Its trademark is a relaxed, sophisticated beach style exemplified by this effortlessly elegant soiree.
Attendees can dance to tunes spun by Columbia's DJ D Dubb, take in the lush art in the major exhibition "Jane Peterson: At Home and Abroad," and enjoy summer-inspired hors d’oeuvres, as well as bottomless rosé wine from Bottles Beverage Superstore and local craft beer from Columbia Craft Brewing Company and Founders Brewing Company.
If you're interested in other libations, a cash bar offers liquor, red and white wine, and frosé (frozen rosé).
VIP tickets — which include cabana seating — provide an even more luxe experience, but they are sold out.
Don't worry, though — the newly renovated CMA loft is pretty luxe without cabana seating. The space features state-of-the-art lighting and audio/visual components, plus brand-new dedicated bathrooms and a 500-square-foot catering kitchen. (It's available for rent.)
Revelers who want to continue the celebration should head to the after-party at The Grand, featuring a Hamptons-inspired cocktail. The after-party is from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m.
If you go
The Hamptons on Hampton
WHEN: 7-11 p.m. Friday, June 29.
WHERE: Columbia Museum of Art, 1515 Main St.
TICKETS: $50; $40, members; $80, VIP (includes cabana seating and champagne).
INFO: www.columbiamuseum.org.
Comments