Mel Gibson’s Hacksaw Ridge movie trailer features Fort Jackson

0:59 Under Secretary of the Army Patrick J. Murphy exercises with Fort Jackson soldiers Pause

4:54 Former President Bill Clinton stumps for wife Hillary in Rocky Mount

1:04 Muschamp explains benefits of 'fastball work' in practice

2:18 Make-A-Wish Foundation makes local boy's wish come true

1:52 Will Muschamp previews Tennessee

0:52 Trump supporters hold 'flash mob' in Bluffton Friday

1:20 Elk sighting in South Carolina caught on video

1:18 Town of Nichols in need of a miracle after disastrous flood

0:44 South Carolina QB Jake Bentley a 'natural born leader'