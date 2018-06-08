The official 'Halloween' trailer, shot in SC, has been released. Recognize anything?

"I've waited for him, he's waited for me."
Those are the words spoken by Jamie Lee Curtis' character Laurie Strode in the official trailer to the new "Halloween" movie.
The movie, shot in and around Charleston, shows an older Laurie Strode waiting for her chance at the ultimate face-off with Michael Myers. This "Halloween" picks up after the events of the first movie, as if all of the other sequels never happened.
Look for Charleston landmarks, or pseudo-landmarks, to pop up on screen — the most iconic being a set built to replicate The Citadel's Padgett-Thomas barracks' checkerboard square. In the film, this is where Michael Myers has been in residence for the past 40 years.
The movie will debut in theaters in October. In addition to Curtis, "Halloween" stars Will Patton, Judy Greer, and Nick Castle as Michael Myers.
