Kanye West adding Columbia stop to Saint Pablo Tour

Colonial Life Arena confirmed Tuesday that Kanye West will perform there Dec. 9.
West added a second leg to his Saint Pablo Tour, which kicks off Nov. 17 in San Jose, Calif., and includes 20 more shows throughout North America.
Tickets go on sale starting at 10 a.m. Saturday at ticketmaster.com, at the box office at Colonial Life Arena, by phone at (800) 745-3000 or at http://www.livenation.com/.
American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning 10 a.m. Wednesday through 10 a.m. Friday.
