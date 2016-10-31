SC native Lee Brice co-headlining tour, stopping in Columbia

Colonial Life Arena announced Sumter native Lee Brice is co-headlining the “American Made” Tour with Justin Moore, making a stop in Columbia Jan. 20.
They will be joined by special guest William Michael Morgan.
Tickets go on sale Nov. 11 and will be available inside of Colonial Life Arena’s box office, by phone at (800) 745-3000 or online at ticketmaster.com
Brice has has sold more than 10 million singles, a news release from Colonial Life Arena stated. He also has multiple Academy of Country Music Awards and Country Music Awards as well as a Grammy nomination.
Lee also played football as a walk-on at Clemson University in 1998 until he was injured later that year, according to Clemsontigers.com.
Lee is known for his No. 1 songs including “I Drive Your Truck” and “Drinking Class.” He also has performed on NBC’s “The Voice” and ABC’s “The Bachelor Live.”
He kicked off 2016 by headlining the “Life Off My Years” tour after being the only country artist in 2015 to perform in all 50 states.
“When we put this tour together we thought about the fans first,” he said about the the upcoming tour. “... I can’t wait to get out there to play the songs everyone already knows, but we’re also planning to give these audiences a sneak peek into a few songs off the new record!”
Moore released his fourth album “Kinda Don’t Care” in August that was his third No. 1 debut on the country charts. He is known for his songs “You Look Like I Need a Drink” and “Small Town USA.”
“It's very exciting to get back out there as a headliner,” Moore said. “To be able to do it with my buddy Lee is even more exciting. I've been a fan of his for a long time. It's gonna definitely be a party every night. I hope the fans are as jacked up about it as we are.”
