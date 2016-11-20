Fans to get refunds after Kanye West ended concert after 30 minutes

Tickets to Saturday night’s Kanye West concert in Sacramento are being refunded after the performer cut short his appearance.
The Golden 1 Center on Sunday afternoon issued the following statement: “Tickets to last night’s show are being refunded at the original point of purchase. All original online orders purchased through Ticketmaster.com or by phone are being refunded automatically in full, including fees – with the exception of any UPS delivery surcharges. Refunds will post to the original payment source within 5-7 days.”
The Golden 1 Center told ticket holders to contact the original point of purchase for more information.
Before the announcement that fans would get automatic refunds, Myla Watson, 38, called Ticketmaster, waited on hold for about 15 minutes and was granted a refund for the $209 she spent on two lower-level tickets.
“I feel better that I got a refund,” she said. “I understand that he needs to express himself in different ways. He needs a different outlet than a concert – a podcast or something.”
Bee reporter Alexei Koseff was told Sunday by a Ticketmaster agent that he could get a refund, but that he could also wait to see if West schedules a new show in Sacramento.
Ticketmaster’s fan support line is 800-653-8000, operating from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
