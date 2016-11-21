After canceling L.A. concert, reports say Kanye West calls off rest of tour

According to online reports, hip-hop star Kanye West has canceled the rest of his Saint Pablo Tour.
West has 22 remaining shows on his U.S. tour and is scheduled to perform in Columbia at Colonial Life Arena on Dec. 9. The arena’s website makes no mention of a possible cancellation, and lists tickets and seating packages as available.
Los Angeles Times reporter Gerrick D. Kennedy tweeted a source confirmed West canceled the remaining dates of the U.S. tour.
Just got word from a source that @kanyewest informed his crew that remaining dates of U.S. #SaintPabloTour are nixed.— Gerrick D. Kennedy (@GerrickKennedy) November 21, 2016
After cutting short a concert after three songs in Sacramento on Saturday, West called off a Sunday date in Los Angeles. Tickets to both of those shows are being refunded.
Tonight's show has been cancelled. Refunds at point of purchase.— The Forum (@theforum) November 21, 2016
All of this continues a recent trend of erratic behavior for the infamously mercurial performer.
At a Thursday concert, West said he didn't vote in the presidential election, but if he had, he would have voted for Republican President-elect Donald Trump.
Captured on video by concert-goers Saturday night in Sacramento, West in an over 10-minute tirade told the audience he was on his “Trump (expletive) tonight.” He talked about Beyoncé, Jay Z, Hillary Clinton, Mark Zuckerberg, the radio and MTV at the stop of his Saint Pablo Tour.
Fans in attendance said on social media that West played only a few songs before ending the show abruptly after only 30 minutes. The angry audience booed.
Saturday’s outburst and truncated show became a hot topic on Twitter and other social platforms Sunday morning, as amateur videos circulated of West’s rant where, among other things, he said he was hurt because he heard Beyoncé refused to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards unless she won Video of the Year over him. He also urged her husband Jay Z to call him and “talk to me like a man.”
West took aim at radio stations for playing the same stuff “over and over and over,” too and also addressed Hillary Clinton.
“It’s a new world, Hillary Clinton, it’s a new world,” West said. “Feelings matter. Because guess what? Everybody in middle America felt a way and they showed you how they felt. Feelings matter, bro.”
The performer said he was putting his life, career and “public well-standing” at risk by talking to the fans in the audience “like this,” adding that his Saint Pablo tour “is the most relevant (expletive) happening.”
He continued: “I am here to change things. And things won’t change until people admit their own falsehoods. I got the visions, bro. That’s what I’ve been blessed with. My vision. I’m not always going to say things the perfect way, the right way. But I’m going to say how I feel.”
West’s representatives did not immediately respond to request for comment.
Kanye West has reportedly cancelled the rest of his Saint Pablo tour https://t.co/t363Oj8htz pic.twitter.com/shgZrzF7Xi— XXL Magazine (@XXL) November 21, 2016
West has a long history of being politically outspoken.
In 2005, he famously slammed then-President George W. Bush, saying the Republican didn't "care about black people."
West has already announced his plan to run for president in 2020.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Comments