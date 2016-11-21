After canceling L.A. concert, reports say Kanye West calls off rest of tour

1:03 Bowl game is 'going to be huge' for Gamecocks Pause

0:58 Unpleasant job keeps South Carolina highways safer

3:05 SC Hispanics react to Trump victory

0:45 Up next for the Gamecocks: the Clemson Tigers

0:46 Crime crackdown on North Main Street leads to four arrests

1:00 3 things we learned from South Carolina vs. Western Carolina

0:42 Tasting an oyster for the first time

5:46 Dawn Staley wraps a win over Hampton

1:59 USC women's soccer undefeated heading into final game of season