Pioneering shock rocker Alice Cooper to play Columbia

Have you ever wanted to spend the night with Alice Cooper?
Fans of the rock star have the chance, as the pioneering musician will bring his “Spend the Night with Alice Cooper” tour to Columbia.
Cooper will be at the Koger Center for the Arts on May 13 at 8 p.m.
Tickets will go on sale on Friday at 9 a.m. at www.KogerCenterForTheArts.com, the box office or by phone at 803-251-2222. Prices range from $45 to $88, with some more exotic VIP packages available through AliceCooper.com.
In his career, spanning more than 50 years, Cooper has pioneered a theatrical brand of hard rock designed to shock. Drawing from horror movies, vaudeville and garage rock the “architect of shock rock” created a stage show that featured electric chairs, guillotines, fake blood and boa constrictors.
Cooper’s career includes sold-out tours, platinum and gold albums in addition to other honors, including induction into the Rock N Roll Hall of Fame in 2011. He has released 26 studio albums, 48 singles, 11 live albums, 21 compilation albums, 12 video releases, and an audio book.
Among his albums are “Welcome to My Nightmare,” “Trash,” and “Constrictor.” He continues to tour regularly, performing shows worldwide with the dark and horror-themed theatrics.
Over the years, he’s also made plenty of TV and movie appearances, including the film “Wayne’s World.”
