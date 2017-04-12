Poison’s Bret Michaels to perform at Bojangles Southern 500

Darlington Raceway announced singer Bret Michaels will perform a concert before the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500 Sept. 3.
The race’s throwback weekend of the will celebrate the 1985-89 era in NASCAR.
Michaels, who has sold more than 32 million records, will perform several solo hits, as well as songs from his time with the band Poison.
“Bret Michaels is an iconic singer and performer who will put on an amazing show for the fans during the Bojangles’ Southern 500 pre-race concert,” track President Kerry Tharp said. “Michaels, with the band Poison, was one of the top rock acts in the late 80’s, which fits into our celebration years of 1985-89 extremely well.”
Michaels is also a reality TV star, with appearances on NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice,” VH1’s “Rock of Love with Bret Michaels” and VH1’s “Life as I Know it.”
He also has helped raised tens of millions of dollars through his Life Rocks Foundation to benefit several causes including diabetes awareness and research, children’s cancer, Wounded Warriors and St. Jude’s Hospital.
To purchase tickets for the show, visit DarlingtonRaceway.com or call (866) 459-7223. A grandstand ticket must be purchased with pre-race concert access.
Comments