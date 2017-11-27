Country music recording artist Cole Swindell
Award-winning country music star bringing tour to Colonial Life Arena

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

November 27, 2017 05:25 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 0 MINUTES AGO

COLUMBIA, SC

A popular, award-winning country music star is bringing his tour to Columbia in 2018.

Cole Swindell, the platinum-selling, 10-time No. 1 hit singer/songwriter, will play Colonial Life Arena on March 10.

The Reason to Drink Tour will be Swindell’s first headlining tour.

Swindell won new artist of the year at the 2015 Country Music Awards, the same year he performed at the South Carolina State Fair.

Joining Swindell for each of the dates on his first headlining tour are two of country music’s biggest rising stars Chris Janson and Lauren Alaina.

Pre-sale tickets for the Reason To Drink Tour will go on sale Dec. 5 and will go on sale to the public Dec. 8.

Colonial Life Arena’s website doesn’t list ticket prices, but when they go on sale tickets will be available at ticketmaster.com, LiveNation.com, the Lexington Medical Center Box office inside Colonial Life Arena or at 1-800-745-3000.

Swindell has seven No. 1 singles, and 10 No. 1 singles as a songwriter. His single “You Should Be Here,” reached an audience of one billion, and the up-and-coming “bro” country artist also had a hit with “Chillin’ It.”

Since he launched his career in 2014, the Warner Bros./Warner Music Nashville recording artist has been on some of the biggest tours with some of the biggest superstars in country music including Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line and Dierks Bentley.

The Georgia native said he’s excited to finally take this step in to his own headlining tour.

“I am excited to be able to take everything I have learned while on the road the last four years watching all that Luke, Jason, Kenny, Dierks, Tyler and Brian did as headliners.” Swindell said in a news release. “They were great examples of how much work it takes for a successful tour. I can honestly say I’ve learned from the very best in the business.

“I’m ready to get out there with two of my friends, Chris Janson and Lauren Alaina. Start to finish, it’s going to be an amazing show and we’re ready to share it with you all.”

Janson’s recent single “Fix A Drink,” reached No. 1 on the country radio chart. The singer/songwriter has also penned multiple top-charting hits and is known as much for his hit songwriting as his “infectious” (Billboard) performances, with Rolling Stone describing him as having “a mesmerizing stage presence that most arena-headlining artists would kill for.”

Georgia native Lauren Alaina appeared on Season 10 of “American Idol.” The “sassy Southerner with killer pipes” (PARADE) earned her first CMT Music Award this summer for Breakthrough Video of the Year. Lauren recently performed on the 51st Annual CMA Awards where she was also nominated for her very first CMA Award for New Artist of the Year.

