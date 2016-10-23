SC State Fair closes with banner attendance

The State's Dwaun Sellers checks out some of the rides at the South Carolina State Fair. Which ones will he pick?
gmelendez@thestate.com
Traffic, the South Carolina State Fair and a football game colide during Saturday's game at Williams-Brice stadium when the University of South Carolina Gamecocks took on the University of Massachusetts Minutemen.
Matt Walsh
mwalsh@thestate.com
Hunter Hayes, 9, and Jennifer Estep enjoy the Himalaya during another hot day of fun, food and rides at the South Carolina State Fair, Wednesday, October 19, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
It was another hot day of fun, food and rides at the South Carolina State Fair, Wednesday, October 19, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Riders enjoy "Speed" during another hot day of fun, food and rides at the South Carolina State Fair, Wednesday, October 19, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Mason Lloyd, Colt Jones and Madison Dawkins, of West Columbia, ride Niagara Falls during another hot day of fun, food and rides at the South Carolina State Fair, Wednesday, October 19, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
The One and Only Bandaloni, One Man Band, performs during another hot day of fun, food and rides at the South Carolina State Fair, Wednesday, October 19, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
The Circle City Sidewalk Stompers Clown Band perform during the South Carolina State Fair. October 14, 2016
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
Herman Cox of Thomasville, N.C. leads his mule, Penny, over a jump during the South Carolina State Fair. Penny won the event with a jump of 52 inches. Mules are often taught to jump so they can clear fences during coon hunts. October 14, 2016
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
Matthew Rann, 11, trims his cow, McNugget before competition at the South Carolina State Fair. The Rann family, from Mountville, S.C. will show 10 cows during the South Carolina State Fair. October 14, 2016
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
A row of ribbons hang on a barn during the South Carolina State Fair. October 14, 2016
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
William and Stephanie Rann trim a cow while Matthew Rann trims his cow, McNugget. The Rann family, from Mountville, S.C. will show 10 cows during the South Carolina State Fair. October 14, 2016
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
Matthew Rann, 11, trims his cow, McNugget, while getting her ready for competition during the South Carolina State Fair. October 14, 2016
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
Danie Schoonraad finalizes the assembly of a ride in preparation for the 2016. S.C. State Fair.
Crush Rush
online@thestate.com
Many of the S.C. State Fair's food stations were already completed and ready to serve fair goers.
Crush Rush
online@thestate.com
A group of fair workers assemble a structure in preparation for opening day of the S.C. State Fair.
Crush Rush
online@thestate.com
A fair worker assembles a structure in preparation for opening day of the S.C. State Fair.
Crush Rush
online@thestate.com
Ride Foreman Jason M. (Blue Hard Hat) helps his crew assemble a structure in preparation for 2016's S.C. State Fair.
Crush Rush
online@thestate.com
A fair worker secures hooks to a piece of ride equipment before it is hoisted off of a truck. The average ride at the S.C. Fair House Grounds takes a group of workers three hours to complete.
Crush Rush
online@thestate.com
There were many workers sanitizing rides and structures to ensure a clean and pleasant experience for fair goers.
Crush Rush
online@thestate.com
Crush Rush
online@thestate.com
Many ride engineers wore attire that said "Think Safety" while assembling rides and structures during the setup of the S.C. State Fair.
Crush Rush
online@thestate.com
Crush Rush
online@thestate.com
The fair's lift was already in motion a day before opening day.
Crush Rush
online@thestate.com
Ride Foreman Jason M. (Blue Hard Hat) helps his crew assemble a structure in preparation for 2016's S.C. State Fair.
Crush Rush
online@thestate.com
There were many workers sanitizing rides and structures to ensure a clean and pleasant experience for fair goers.
Crush Rush
online@thestate.com
A forklift carrying carbonated beverages makes it way through the South Carolina State Fair grounds workers make their final preparations before opening day on October 12, 2016.
Crush Rush
online@thestate.com
Carnival game engineer Chuck Palmer assembles and inspects a "Whack-A-Mole" carnival game a day before the 2016 S.C. State Fair begins.
Crush Rush
online@thestate.com
Crush Rush
online@thestate.com
James Cobb affixes a lighting fixture to the "Paradise Airbrush" stand as he prepares for the beginning of the 2016 S.C. State Fair.
Crush Rush
online@thestate.com
A truck carrying parts of a ride needing to be assembled can be seen. The general consensus among ride engineers is that the average ride on the fair grounds takes three hours to assemble.
Crush Rush
online@thestate.com
Crush Rush
online@thestate.com
Crush Rush
online@thestate.com
Ashley Rice and Greg Calcutt make last minute fabrications for their stand while prepare for the opening day of the S.C. State Fair.
Crush Rush
online@thestate.com
Brandon Boyle and T.J. Rose make final preparations to their T-shirt and Airbrush tent a day before the State Fair begins.
Crush Rush
online@thestate.com
A GoPro view of "Speed" at the South Carolina State Fair.
gmelendez@thestate.com
Pigs that race, pigs that swim and pigs that snuggle and smooch are all part of a show at The South Carolina State Fair.
tglantz@thestate.com
The State writer taste tests some of the new food offerings at the South Carolina State Fair, then gives his opinion on the must-try items.
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
The S.C. Fair opened Wednesday at the state fairgrounds. Here's the view from the Skyglider ride, which carries riders from one end of the fair to the other.
Jane Moon Dail / jdail@thestate.com
