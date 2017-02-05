Super Bowl ads, the best and worst

As the New England Patriots struggled to come back on the field, a few ads of the 2017 Super Bowl fought in their own way for patriotism. Pro-immigration messages from Budweiser and, especially, 84 Lumber spoke to the political moment. A hair-care ad predicted "at least four years of awful hair." But mostly viewers Sunday saw safe, careful competence: The game was chock full of well-made commercials but few that stood out as excellent or execrable.
BEST
Honda, A-
This spot is a triumph of imagination and execution. Celebrities from Tina Fey to Robert Redford to MIssy Elliott advise folks to follow their dreams via talking versions of their actual high-school yearbook photos. "If you want to play the clarinet, play the clarinet_but maybe don't dress like this," says Jimmy Kimmel, in blue ruffles. "You may fall flat on your face, but technically that's still moving forward," says Amy Adams, blowing the bangs out of her eyes. The only demerit is for the fairly loose tie-in to the product, Honda's new CR-V, which apparently is the dream the carmaker has followed.
84 Lumber, A-
The Pennsylvania wood company beautifully depicts a mother and daughter emigrating from Mexico, across fields and rivers. The message is politically charged. In the continuation of the ad's story online, the duo comes to a daunting border wall, the girl pulls out a U.S. flag she's made, and they find a door in the wall. "The will to succeed is always welcome here," says the provocative text.
Sprint, A-
"Well, kids, daddy's dead," says the guy who just pushed his car off a cliff. "Let me guess," says the Sprint spokesguy, who happens to be walking by (because he CAN hear you now, wherever you are).. "Faking your own death to get out of a Verizon contract?" Sprint can help you with that with much less hassle, says this precisely targeted, humorously delivered message.
Bai, A-
I'm still not sure what exactly the Bai drink is. But I like the ad, which has Christopher Walken saying the product name three times, forcefully, quoting the NSYNC song of that title, while a dandified Justin Timberlake looks on, not saying a word. By not telling me much, this makes me want to know more.
WORST
Mr. Clean, C-
This is either an ad about the cleaning product mascot or a promo for an upcoming movie starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. I can't tell those two apart. Assuming it's the former, I will admit that I'm mostly just creeped out by the housewife leering at the life-size cartoon figure in tight white pants as he spiffs up her home. When Mr. C turns into her schlumpy husband_if you want a woman way out of your league, millennial guys, grow a beard! - she pushes him onto the couch for some hanky-panky amid the aroma of cleaning fluids. Um, sexy?
Wonderful Pistachios, C
Spokes-cartoon Ernie the Elephant touts the health benefits of these nuts, then does a pratfall on the treadmill. That's pretty much it, except for a tagline with Ernie saying, "Um, that one's broken." So the nuts, then, are high in protein and low in advertising ambition. Can we get Stephen Colbert back?
Michelob Ultra, C
That really is the "Cheers" theme playing, weirdly, as a bunch of people engage in high-intensity workouts, then follow them with Michelob's 95-calorie, low-intensity beer. I'm presuming they then round off the day with a binge-watch of classic sitcoms? Still scratching my head over this one.
Lifewtr, C
Yes, art is lovely and exciting, as this spot for Pepsi's new water (or, rather, wtr) product tries to dramatize. What isn't so great is having paint rain down all over you. It suggest sloppiness and staining, the opposite of the concept Pepsi wants Lifewtr to embody.
