Spartanburg collector to share treasures on ‘Pawn Stars’

William Gray owns some pieces of American history that would make some museums jealous.
Gray, owner of Gray Collections in Spartanburg, specializes in historical and hard-to-find documents from the country’s past.
In a small office space, Gray has documents signed by George Washington, John Hancock, Benjamin Franklin and Albert Einstein, letters from Herbert Hoover to Thomas Edison and a bloody piece of the leather seat John F. Kennedy was sitting in the day he was assassinated in Dallas.
“This is what I do full time,” he said. “I enjoy it so much, it doesn’t feel like work. It feels like playing a video game and getting paid for it.”
Gray is set to appear on Monday’s episode of the popular History Channel series “Pawn Stars.” The episode is scheduled to air at 10 p.m.
“They found me, they found my website,” he said. “They asked if I’d be interested in coming to the show, and of course I said yes.”
Gray said Pawn Stars producers were interested in a letter he owned that Winston Churchill had written to a British food writer.
The experience of meeting the stars of a show he watches was great for both him and his wife, Jessica, Gray said.
“I thought it would be really cool. Rick Harrison was really nice and respectable,” he said. “Everyone, the cast and crew, were really welcoming. It was surreal, being there, because I’ve always watched that show.”
Gray’s business grew out of a passion for history, especially rare and historically significant documents.
Gray attended graduate school at Indiana University because of its rare books and manuscripts program, which is one of a kind, he said. He also met his wife there.
Jessica, the children’s librarian at the Spartanburg County Headquarters Library, said her husband’s eye for historical documents, and an autograph from J.K. Rowling, played a role in bringing them together.
“He’s just grown and grown since, I can’t believe how much he’s done,” she said. “I’m so proud of him. I tell him that every day.”
Gray acquires historical documents by combing through estate sales, auctions and occasionally checking sites like eBay. From there, he works with investors and other clients to sell documents people are looking to add to their collections.
Many of Gray’s sales are to repeat customers he has established a relationship with.
Perhaps the most valuable item in Gray’s collection is a document signed by George Washington. It concerns the soldiers who fought with him during the French and Indian War getting the land they were owed, Gray said.
“Everything down here is authentic. He actually held this document and signed it,” Gray said. “He’s probably the most collected autograph in the trade, based on my experience in the trade.”
It’s signed “G. Washington,” and dated Jan. 27, 1774.
“He signed this literally, like, a month after the Boston Tea Party,” he said. “He signed this a year before the American Revolution.”
Numerous plastic covers, paper sleeves and dehumidifiers are used to keep Gray’s documents in top condition. They’re stored in cool, dark rooms to help preserve their integrity.
Gray’s office also contains one of the first books ever produced, printed before 1500 and known as an incunabulum. The book, printed in 1478 and bound in either pig or lambskin, was written to help decipher the Bible.
One of Gray’s favorite pieces is a letter from Herbert Hoover to the president of Indiana University, thanking him for his support of Hoover during the 1932 presidential election, which Hoover lost to Franklin D. Roosevelt.
“I just like that one because it’s more personal because I went to IU,” he said. “But that wouldn’t be that valuable to the average collector. It is to me.”
The job never gets old, Gray said, because there’s always something new to discover. Many of the documents he buys and sells contain information he didn’t know about before.
“I didn’t major in history, so I’m learning stuff all the time,” he said. “It keeps it all really exciting. I honestly didn’t know about the trade until college. My dad inherited a rare books collection after he lost his job, so I helped him sell some of those. That’s how I learned about the trade. That’s how it all got started.”
