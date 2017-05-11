‘Southern Charm’ star’s new dating show starts filming in SC

If there has ever been any debate on whether Isle of Palms is more “with the times” than Hilton Head Island, “Southern Charm” star Shep Rose just settled it.
In case you missed it, Isle of Palms City Council members last week denied Bravo the rights to film “RelationShep” on the island, where the star of the show, Hilton Head Island native Shep Rose, lives.
Rose currently stars in the hit Bravo reality show “Southern Charm” and recently announced he would have his own show “RelationShep,” in which he’ll travel the country looking for his one true love.
Isle of Palms city council members had some pretty rude things to say about “Southern Charm,” The Moultrie News reported last week, calling the show “a black eye” on the area.
In a fiery statement to Isle of Palms city council members, Shep said he felt they were “setting a dangerous precedent roadblocking commerce out of pettiness or misplaced nostalgia,” and he hopes and prays that “our elected officials in Columbia are more open-minded and forward-thinking.”
We don’t know about Columbia, but it looks like Hilton Head has at least proven itself to be up with the times.
Shep has already filmed scenes for the new show at his parents’ house (which he adorably refers to as his “folks’ place”) and “a little driving through Sea Pines.”
This isn’t the first time reality show producers have filmed on Hilton Head. Last year, Shep filmed a scene for “Southern Charm” at Hudson’s Seafood House on the Docks, his best friend Andrew Carmines’ restaurant.
And let’s not forget that a whole “Bachelorette” episode was filmed on Hilton Head and in Bluffton back in March for an episode that will air June 12 on ABC.
We’re not sure when exactly “RelationShep” will be on TV, but you can catch Hilton Head’s favorite reality star (and his famous liver) Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
Or catch up on this season’s “Southern Charm” recaps here.
You may also be interested in this:
Comments