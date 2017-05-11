‘Southern Charm’ star’s new dating show starts filming in SC

1:02 What is a century plant and how did it get name Pause

1:30 Chad Connelly endorses Ralph Norman in SC 5th District runoff

4:59 Chad Holbrook recaps win over PC

1:42 Sen. Schumer calls for independent prosecutor on Russia investigation after Trump fires FBI Director Comey

1:06 Jarvis Hall apologizes for killing Forest Acres officer Greg Alia

0:36 Too Tough to Tame? Muschamp takes on Darlington Raceway

2:56 Will Muschamp talks NC State

0:42 Columbia Christian bookstore to close

0:59 What makes DiPrato's pimento cheese so special?