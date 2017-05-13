American Pickers to feature Sumter collection on Monday

When the new season of the History Channel's popular antique reality show, "American Pickers," debuts at 9 p.m. Monday, stars Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz will be exploring a huge antique collection in Sumter. The country's most famous "pickers" visited the former Sumter Ice and Fuel Co. building on Commerce Street and spent several hours with owner Rob Dinkins, who's the owner and caretaker of thousands of antique items.

On Thursday, Dinkins led a much shorter tour of the building packed with everything from toys, furniture, memorabilia, advertising and more, as he talked about the experience with "American Pickers."

Dinkins said he and his siblings grew up with antiques, as his mother and stepfather, Nancy and T.J. Player, were dealers for many years. He estimates the collection in the SIFCO building to have been accumulated over more than 50 years. Some of it will make baby boomers nostalgic, some is much older, and surprises show up everywhere. Perhaps for that reason, Monday's episode is titled "Tunnels and Treasures."

For many years, he said, his parents owned and operated Why Not Antiques at 202 Broad St. and set up shop at flea markets and antique shows on the weekends.

Although he holds a weekly auction, mostly for antique dealers, Dinkins said he has "no desire to keep all this," gesturing to the huge rooms piled high with antiques and collectibles. "It's been sitting here for eight years."

So he was happy when Wolfe and Fritz, better known as Mike and Frank, decided to come picking.

It all started in October 2016, when Dinkins got an email from "American Pickers," producers.

"They asked me to send pictures," he said, "and then a scout came down to check things out."

They all liked what they saw, so "... in December, they came down to film."

Dinkins said Mike and Frank "are just like they are on TV, and the show's real — we negotiated. The deals are all real."

In addition, he said, "They were very fair."

While Mike was interested in toys and advertising signage, including neon signs and clocks, Frank really liked antique display cases, he said.

The way it worked, Dinkins said, was "Most times, when they wanted something, they made me an offer. I've been around the antique business my whole life, so I know a good piece when I see it. They didn't try to low ball me. If the offer was good, I'd take it. There was some negotiating, though."

The pickers bought about 30 pieces, Dinkins said, "and they only touched the surface. Boxes were piled about five high."

As for what they found and what they bought, he said, "They asked me to keep it under wraps until the show aired."

Dinkins looked around the rooms, still full of mixed categories of antiques.

"You've got to really love this," he said. "It doesn't pay the bills.

"You have to be a true antique dealer. You don't have those around here anymore. My mom and T.J. were antique dealers."

Dinkins plans to have an auction at SIFCO, tentatively set for Aug. 5, to which the public will be invited. He hopes to sell most, if not all, of the stored items, the full estate. Meanwhile, he said, he'll be busy organizing. It's a monumental task, he said.

"American Pickers" will air the show filmed at SIFCO in Sumter at 9 p.m. Monday on the History Channel. For more information, visit Rob Dinkins' website, dinkinsauctions.com.