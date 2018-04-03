Add 'Dilly Dilly' to the things you're not allowed to yell at the Masters

Don't yell "Dilly Dilly" at the Masters this week. At least not if you want to stay on the grounds of Augusta National Golf Course.
According to Bunkered Online reporter Bryce Ritchie, who is covering golf's first major of the year, the famed Bud Light commercial slogan is one of the phrases that will get fans kicked out if they're caught saying or yelling them.
"Just been told security staff at Augusta National have been handed a sheet with a list of sayings that are prohibited. I'm told 'dilly dilly' is one of them. Patrons who shout out these phrases will be 'removed' immediately," Ritchie posted on Twitter.
"Dilly Dilly" has become a popular way of saying "cheers" thanks to the advertising campaign Bud Light ran during the football and college basketball seasons.
Videos have surfaced of fans yelling it at golf tournaments after players tee off, Sports Illustrated reported. That's something officials at Augusta National want to prevent.
Bud Light didn't waste much time responding to the news from Augusta. The beer brewer even found a way to market the potential controversy.
King John Barley IV weighed in with a decree from the throne on the official Twitter feed of Bud Light. In it, he said he was aware that "the guards of the Green Jacket plan to escort any patron who dare utter Dilly Dilly off yon premises."
So his royal highness offered another solution. Say it by wearing it.
"I have instructed my royal tailors to make 1,000 Dilly Dilly shirts that shall be delivered to Georgia in time for the festivities."
The king is in real life John Hoogenakker, a Charlotte native who has found steady work in films, TV and commercials.
He currently has roles in two 2018 series: “Colony” on USA Network and “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” on Amazon.
