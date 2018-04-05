Waterfront property on Lake Murray sells for over $1 million

Richland County
29016
408 Old Course Loop from Odell Simpson and Dorothy Simpson to Anthony J. Watson $365,000
737 Pelblebranch Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Anthony C. Jordon $154,900
1073 Grey Duck Lane from Timothy Bryant and Diana Bryant to Catina Michelle Booker $259,500
295 Wading Bird Loop from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Kenneth A. Martin, Jr. $324,722
633 Grover Wilson Road from Joshua J. Rocha and Karin A. Rocha to Raimey Donkel and Joy Donkel $285,000
Tracts A, B and C-Clamp Road from Richard Bisaccia and Jeanne M. Bisaccia to Mark Andrew Mason and Amy Marie Mason $398,000
433 Coopers Edge Lane from Nickolas C. McTee to Rashanda Robertson and Reginald B. Potts $196,000
128 Upper Wing Trail from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Sinthia I. Willis $279,243
217 Talon Way from Darin E. Sams and Sandie S. Sams to Evelyn Heabel and Norman Heabel, Jr. $289,000
101 Eagles Ridge Drive from Duane A. Sharpe to Joseph Firimonte and Susan J. Firimonte $195,000
106 Elliptica Drive from C and C Builders of Columbia, Inc. to John R. Garland, Jr. and Carlos L. Garland $249,900
230 Strathmore Drive from Green Ventures, LLC to Demetrius Young and Laurie Young $295,000
29036
420 Foxport Drive from Suzanne G. Danford to Michael D. Murphy and Mary M. Murphy $170,000
1204 Portrait Hill Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Tae IL Eom and Yeajin Lee $274,805
196 Sid Bickley Road from Thomas W. Landrum to Richard A. Mitchell $270,000
196 Sid Bickley Road from Richard A. Mitchell to Glen Paul Miller and Lindsey Lake Miller $241,071
349 Hollow Cove Road from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Kimroy Reid and Shamelle Reid $209,975
503 Hiller Road from Bryan Edward Barnette and Holly Nicole Barnette to Jenifer Maldonado Miller and Donavon H. Matthiesen-Miller $560,000
121 Rucker Road from Sylvia Ann Worley, Leon Wilson Strock, Jr. and Larry Patrick Strock to James E. Metts, Jr. Revocable Trust $390,000
504 Willowood Parkway from Hammond Living Trust to Josh Michael Wille and Jordan Love $183,100
532 Everton Drive from Ronald L. Baker, II to Jason Oliver Hancock $260,000
29044
2338 Old Eastover Road from Michael Ray Hill to Jonathan Brabham Padgett and Ashlyn Elizabeth Padgett $167,000
29045
803 Royal Oak Way from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Joseph E. Lewis and Carline E. Lewis $386,189
716 Jack Russell Court from Crystal D. Lynn to Eric L. Bowden and Renada Bowden $139,500
1121 Walden Place Drive from Troy G. Shindel and Ann-Marie Fick Shindel to Lester Reddick and Paula Reddick $181,000
209 Liberty Ridge Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Recardo S. Lewis $234,900
9 Katie Springs Court from Joseph Firimonte and Susan J. Firimonte to Shari A. Potter and Averill C. Haigler $176,500
821 Royal Oak Way from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Joshua Robinson and Lisa Robinson $467,137
29061
192 Bloxome Drive from Loraine Ward to Shonda B. Lewis $142,000
6 Running Fawn Court from Christopher James Hill to Andrew Scott Bagley and Abigail Maria Bridgers $160,000
100 Silverado Drive from Johnny D. Goodwin to Michelle L. Kent and Scott C. Kent $128,000
705 Reems Drive from Deborah R. Green and Shannon L. Spruill to Ronald Scott and Keata Scott $139,000
29063
122 Old Well Road from Robert Eugene Hartsell, Jr. to Warner Lovelace $120,000
113 Maid Stone Road from Eric T. Witteborg to Maegan Kristina Hook $112,700
231 Twin Gates Road from Jonathan P. Angell and Susan Angell to Tammy L. Carter $708,000
81 Bradstone Circle from William J. Holley to Brandon Ricardo Robinson and Alexis Purnell $119,000
237 Caedmons Creek Drive from Valerie Tyndall Goldston and Zebediah Goldston to John D. Griffin and Sarah Griffin $215,000
161 Chillingham Road from Rachel A. Arthurs n/k/a Rachel Lambert to Stephen Sky Mathis $141,000
410 Gleneagle Circle from Estate of Robert C. Taylor a/k/a Robert Charles Taylor to Andrew Michael Staples $168,500
321 Southampton Drive from MGM Realty, LLC to Donovan R. Stroud and Myleah A. Barriteau $115,000
312 Serpentine Road from Joshua M. Wille to Nicholas L. Lynn and Stacey L. Lynn $132,000
119 Maidstone Circle from Roy D. Young to Timothy J. Register $119,000
29078
719.52 acres on Screaming Eagle Extension from Southern Land Investments, LLC to Oxbow Tract, LLC $850,000
29130
26 Sease Court from William M. Porter to Justin B. Peake and Brittany P. Peake $146,500
29201
1024 Darlington St. from Laura A. Stepp to Kyleigh N. Harlow $240,000
601 Main St., Unit 112 from Kelly A. Keziah to Min Hui Li and Yu Hsin Chen $185,000
1520 Senate St., Unit 66 from Grant Ryan Robertson to David A. Heyden, Lisa M. Heyden and Kyra Elise Heyden $102,000
1929 Bluff Road, Unit 97 from Christine B. Cole to Paul Mellusi and Cynthia Mellusi $132,500
609 Kentucky St. from Lindsey Kilgo f/k/a Lindsey K. Kanipe to Kathy Wille $139,500
1049 Key Road, Unit 49 from Donald E. Deas to Tensye N. Smith $170,000
204 Canal Place Drive from Andrew D. Vaughan to Sarah McCall McCormick $172,000
136 Lincoln St. from United Guaranty Residential Insurance Company to Anna Grace Somers $217,900
113 Arsenal Academy Place from James L. Driver and Devon E. Driver to Jesse Stanton Kasser $170,000
29204
1718 Madison Road, Unit 5 from Blanche Brieloff to Deloris Owens $125,000
2826 Shefield Road from Samuel Lide Wheeler and Susan Lee Wheeler to Mitchell Jordan Barr, Ashley Barr, Michael Todd Bailes and Tammy Curtis Bailes $389,000
2911 Harrison Place from Estate of Annelle A. Earles to Rachel Marie Zagozda $145,000
29205
619 Galway Lane from Tammy L. Carter to Michael Haskell $275,000
605-607 Waccamaw Avenue from John W. Bamman to Van Vu $214,000
2528 Wheat St., from Julian Charles Dalzell and Mary Sue Dalzell to Brian Daniel Smith and Amy S. Flanary-Smith $502,150
1514 King St. from QHV, LLC to Kimberly A. Puckett and Christopher R. Puckett $137,500
329 S. Edisto Avenue from Suzanne M. Adlof and Tad J. Lewis to Robbie Ross and Kate Ascetta $330,000
816 Burwell Lane from Columbia Town Properties, LLC to Monnie R. Gabriel and Geoffrey A. Fabriel $339,900
216 S. Holly St. from Victor G. Wright to Ryan L. Heil and Melanie M. Heil $180,000
236 S. Harden St. from Bruce E. Day, Margaret Pecora Day and Sarah Day to Richard A. Swails and Nahid Shayesteh Moghaddam $245,000
29206
4528 Meadowood Road from John Wesley Stokes, Jr. to Casey L. Williams and Mary C. Williams $205,000
510 Alexander Circle from Daniel R. Wilcox to Sharon A. Love $525,000
3505 Old Lamplighter Road from Malaka B. Jackson to Pesha Spalter and Tsvi E. Spalter $205,000
4418 Ivy Hall Drive from Megan S. Seiner to James D. Floyd and Carene E. Floyd $336,000
1505 Green Hill Road from Anne Wheeler a/k/a Anne Berry to Samuel L. Wheeler and Susan L. Wheeler $540,000
3908 MacGregor Drive from Janice A. Coker and Mark T. Coker to Tidewater Partners, LLC $290,000
1349 Shady Lane from David A. Phenix and Catherine Phenix to Edward Blair Frazier and Tara Reames Frazier $290,000
4115 Trenholm Road from Kelley A. Crimmins a/k/s Kelley C. Hunt to Jacob Durch Born $336,000
29209
14 Routhland Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Attisyah Evans $125,294
204 Amelia Oaks Way from Charles B. Wiggins to Janice Allen Coker $131,000
6122 Hampton Leas Lane from Stephen C. Sutusky to Alisa J.B. Strack and Dennis J. Strack, Jr. $268,500
173 Preston Green Drive from Shelby Altman to Michelle Althea Jones $140,000
180 Springway Drive from Salward N. Whitener n/k/a Salward Glenn and Patricia V. Whitener to Crystal D. Lynn $110,000
6111 Hampton Leas Lane from Soumitra Ghoshroy and Kajal B. Ghoshroy to Natalie Jo Verenes and Luyke T. Dennis, Jr. $310,000
29210
827 Chablis Drive from Kory W. Netzer to Charles E. Crosby $118,000
29212
27 Eastpine Court from Dean F. Parrish to Cordelia J. Sims $135,000
161 Weston Watch Road from Jessica N. Ford to Joshua Theldon Burnette and Kathryn Lohman Burnette $136,500
29223
213 Sheridan Drive from Jason Cornell and Andrea Cornell to Jamie L. Gilchrist $159,000
104 Angel Garden Way from Deirdre Brevard-Smith to Aria A. Smith $106,000
45 Olde Springs Road from David M. Shoop and Joy Shoop to Geoffrey K. Forsyth and Elizabeth M. Forsyth $345,000
117 Sunnydale Drive from Jerome Simons to Tammy T. Davis $130,000
148 High Knoll Road from John G. Suger and Lorraine C. Suger to Monte Lemmon $390,000
209 Hester Woods Drive from Shelby Dean White to Porcia R. Tellu $117,500
108 Parliament Drive from Ana Awilda Alicea to Veronica E. Burgos $105,000
541 Trader Mill Road from Carol L. Bieschke to Douglas P. Millett and Deena P. Millett $142,000
2015 Riding Ridge Road from Vinson Living Trust to Michael M. Calliste and Tiffany M. Calliste $210,000
7810 Hunt Club Road from Susanne R. Bouw to Scott A. Anderson, Ruth M. Anderson and Krista Anderson $206,000
218 Flora Springs Circle from Yvette G. Pendergrass to Joseph S. Rhett $148,000
115 Shallow Brook Drive from Patricia C. Russell to Joseph Nguyen and Chi Neuyen $508,000
105 Park Shore Drive W. from Sunvest Real Estate, LLC to Frances F. Palmer $206,000
29229
10 Gardenhill Drive from Michelle Thy Tran and Mack Lee Perry to Jennifer Marie Sanchez Culver $205,000
5 Legend Point from Ryan L. Moody and Katharine L. Carlson n/k/a Katharine Moody to Mark K. Cox and OK Cox $250,000
620 Long Pointe Lane from Robert E. Richardson and Lynne C. Richardson to Kerry A. Hoover and Dawn A. Hoover $222,650
343 Pinnacle Ridge Drive from Danny L. Strand and Kimberly Ann Munroe to Joey Veramessa and Jodi Veramessa $158,000
222 Bennington Circle from Jesse Rudolph Frye, Jr. and Sharon V. Johnson-Frye to Earl H. Dais $192,000
185 Ashewicke Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to James Pohorence, Jr. $168,453
504 Autumn Run Circle from Rachel B. Johnson to Vernon E. Jones $105,000
711 McNamara Lane from Mark A. Owens and Doneta L. Owens to Tracy Kena Williamson $145,000
1 Coppersmith from Lita A. Olinger to Daniel Fuente and Kathleen M. Fuente $215,000
291 Meadow Springs Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Johnnie Hodge-Carpenter and Tieon Carpenter $200,659
330 Castleburg Lane from David R. Goshorn and Rachael A. Goshorn to Jessica Lucille Powell $137,900
592 Anson Drive from John W. Pooler, III and Natasha A. Pooler to Miguel Jones and Shirley Belton $314,000
500 Barony PlaceCircle from Estate of Naomi Breedlove to Jeremy Breedlove and Michelle L. Breedlove $150,000
11 Burberry Lane from Wesley C. Seigler and Dearbra M. Seigler to Cheryl Kinley Salley $135,000
316 Highland Point Drive from Charlie C. Cruthis to Richard M. Mulcahy and Katherine V. Jillard $225,000
758 Pennywell Court from Jeorge E. Hood to Robert Monroe Westbrook $195,000
212 Brittany Park Road from Porche S. Jackson a/k/a Porche S. Jackson-Cameron to Auston Brenaden Seibles $140,000
403 Beech Glen Drive from Ronald S. Rose and Sharmarra Rose to Matthew J. Coulombe $145,500
843 Parnell Court from Dong Jin Cho and Miyeon Kim Cho to Shannon Simmons $149,999
364 Sterling Cove from Timothy E. Proctor to Christopher D. Culbertson $155,000
10 N. Donar Court from Gayland W. Higgins and Pamela J. Higgins to Roosevelt L. Spry $155,000
8 Sterling Valley Court from Papanoo, LLC to Shelby L. Dozier and Robert A. Dozier, Jr. $141,900
217 Founders Ridge Road from Christopher M. Cavalleri and Lisa D. Cavalleri to David A. Potter and Linda K. Potter $203,300
214 Birch Hollow Drive from Tiffany S. Davis to Kyle Stephan and Sarah Ferreira $131,000
Lexington County
29033
938 Lafayette Avenue from Vernon Derek Danford and Marie Jones Danford to Mitchell Lee Wetherington $115,000
1906 Stratford Road from Elite Builders and Remodeling, LLC to Rachel Alexandra Vining $124,000
325 Karlaney Avenue from Kelly M. Ingram to Asa M. Endsley and Aleksandra Endsley $164,375
29036
504 Caro Lane from Jeffrey J. Kidd and Wendy L. Kidd to Roland J. Ferguson and Patricia Ferguson $565,000
122 Merowey Court from Donald M. Shearer and Donnalea Shearer to Karen Waters $105,000
626 Marvin Gardens Lane from Fortress Homes, LLC to John M. Stoudemayer and Stephanie M. Stoudemayer $204,900
812 Old Forge Road from William A. Veirs and Lori F. Veirs to Arthur Hallam Cottingham, IV and Teresa Ballew Cottingham $608,900
115 Sylvan St. from Christopher A. Stapleton and Eva W. Stapleton to Brian C. Tyler and Cindy Tyler $615,000
1124 Libby Ariail Circle from Thomas D. Hancock, Sr. Revocable Trust and Patricia Anne Hancock Revocable Trust to Melvin P. Holliday, Jr. and Seanne E. Holliday $1,049,500
421 Lever Hill Road from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Gustavo Atehortua and Bobbie Atehortua $265,375
304 Lake Estate Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Michael Gary Bush and Shani M. Palmquist $349,900
29053
332 Sprahler St. from Frances G. Smith Irrevocable Trust to Clinton D. Kratz and April C. Futch $141,000
29063
218 Holmsbury Road from Christian Guerrero Castro a/k/a Christian A. Guerrero and Nicoleta Hodis to Terri-Lynn Knight $139,900
10 Dean Crest Court from J. Brian Rej and Gina C. Rej to Charity Lanier and Tyler Ward Harrell $116,900
7182 Woodrow St. from Cynthia Y. Raymond and Michael Norris Younginer to SGJG, LLC $750,000
41 Palmetto Wood Parkway from Stuart Brian Deloach to Frederick M. Parker and Barbara A. Parker $235,000
29070
161 Yorkshire Court from John D. Leaphart to Leading Edge Farms and Timber, LLC $177,989
203 Felix Drive from Billy Smith, Berly Smith and Grayling F. Norris to Christina Weldon $106,950
910 Reedy O Smith Road from Ashley Holliday Broom Craps to Quinten Thomas Epting and Kerri Nell Epting $175,000
231 E. Columbia Avenue from Betty Kerr, George W. Kerr and Ritchie B. Gantt, Jr. to John W. Dashkavich and Charlotte Dashkavich $225,000
432 Convent Church Road from Darlene T. Henderson and Jeffrey L. Henderson to Anthony Purvis and Summer Purvis $399,900
29072
362 Whiteford Way from William H. Denton and Paula S. Denton to Stephen P. Smith and Devon N. Smith $197,000
1021 Pisgah Church Road from Justin Frierson to Miguel Vasquez and Bridgette Vasquez $137,900
155 White Oleander Drive from Oliver Fau to American International Relocation Solutions, LLC $341,000
200 Hatton Court from Michael Shaw and Molly Shaw to George Kiparisus and Carol Kiparisus $157,900
155 White Oleander Drive from American International Relocation Solutions, LLC to Maged S. Aziz $318,000
107 Hobcaw Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Reigh M. Conners and Gregory T. Conners $382,321
231 Clearbrook Circle from Fortress Homes, LLC to Catherine Utsey $214,900
518 Litchfield Lane from NVR, Inc. to Tyler Self and Taylor Self $276,718
218 Clearbrook Circle from NVR, Inc. to James Floyd $266,890
101 Kenwick Lane from NVR, Inc. to Ethel Dobbins $244,511
813 Mariposa Court from NVR, Inc. to Antawn Glover $158,390
328 Merus Drive from NVR, Inc. to Joyce P. Dipane and Jeffrey R. Dipane $145,990
109 Kenwick Lane from Fortress Homes, LLC to Wilfred Caban, Jr. and Rosa Miriam Caban $206,900
190 Barnacle Circle from Larue George Sellers and Murray McCowen Sellers to Judith C. Stewart $410,000
4 Holly Ferry Court from Deanna M. Brewer to Ann Lori Larsen $238,000
112 Turnberry Lane from Virginia B. Mackey n/k/a Virginia B. Capps to Ernest L. Beck and Laura S. Beck $310,000
116 W. Sparrowood Run from Jeremiah Price and Elizabeth Price to Parker D. Rikard and Natalie-Claire D. Sessions $162,500
146 Honey Hill Court from Ryan C. Roseneau to Robert W. Castile $160,000
114 Grey Oaks Lane from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Juan A. Cuervo $267,925
112 W. Circle from Timothy Huntington and Felica R. Rude to Timothy Charles McAlexander and Pamela Jean McAlexander $520,000
205 Belinda Court from Janice R. Price and Ricky C. Price to Christopher P, Kumiyama and Teresa Kumiyama $165,000
7.61 acres on Hwy. 378 from Harman Family Revocable Living Trust to CR Lakeside Place, LLC $1,050,000
123 Flutter Drive from Alex J. Huggins and Meg H. Huggins to Charles N. Assey, III and Megan H. Assey $237,000
160 Misty Dew Lane from Shannon O'Toole to Rebecca E. Harmon $147,000
119 Misty Oaks Place from Lawrence David Blankenbeckler and Kim Blankenbeckler to Caleb E. Wheeler and Dawn W. Sheeler $401,000
101 Stuart Lane from Estate of George R. Critchley to Skye Kinder $123,000
315 Star Hill Court from John A. Watkins and Kathy J. Watkins to Corey M. Brambley $194,000
1441 Old Chapin Road, Unit 523 from Sally Newell McLellan to Thomas H. Wooden $189,000
608 Charles Court from Brian Daniel Smith and Amy Flanary-Smith to Angela H. Renner $442,000
157 Cherokee Shores Drive from Marwin Cortes and Karinne Cortes to James E. Burke, Jr. and Christina A. Burke $135,000
219 Glenforest Court from Michael Kish and Kelsey Kish to Erica L. Purvis $157,000
105 Serendipity Way, Unit 39B from Connelly, Jr. Family Trust to Roger N. Matherly and Deborah W. Matherly $228,000
140 Cedar Vale Drive from Jason C. Mack to Mark F. Kelly $137,000
100 Ridgecrest Drive from Nicholas L. Lynn and Stacey Lynn to Christopher A. Daniel $233,000
254 Millhouse Lane from Rafael S. Garrido and Carole L. Boucher to Michael Terence Alderson and Rebecca Elizabeth Alderson $295,000
463 Yachtsman Place from FOUR3, LLC to Dayus B. Stockton and Shannon D. Colston $115,000
218 White Oleander Drive from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Kevin Ensinger $309,075
216 Morning Dew Drive from D.R. Horton-Crown, LLC to Leelaram Srinivasulu and Meryem Srinivasulu $315,635
301 Harbor Heights Drive, Unit 6C from Krusty's Krew, LLC to Carmen Vargas and Tiziana Vargas Buell $108,000
141 Rosewood Lane from Milton T. Hersey, Marie B. Hersey and Lisa Marie Kestner to Elizabeth L. Wardell and Corrine Cheyanne Austen $132,000
322 Orchard Grove Lane from Adam T. Kendall to Justin Putnam $210,000
664 Pinnacle Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Bradley S. Day and Amy Day $252,900
29073
193 Riglaw Circle from Adam Bedenbaugh to Lakeshia D. Davis $135,500
331 Southbrook Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Benjamin J. Johnson and Patricia Hazim $160,370
108 Opago Way from Brice C. Jordan to Marshall Thorne Anderson $129,000
465 Finch Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to William Hackett and Maria Hackett $149,741
427 Colony Lakes Drive from Dulany Weaver a/k/a Dulany Barry Weaver and Kari Weaver a/k/a Kari Diane Weaver to David Stoquert $155,000
175 White Cedar Way from Kyle B. Pileggi and Morgan E. Wright to Brad Munsch $148,900
235 Crassula Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Francisco J. Torres $142,575
349 Timbermill Drive from Melanie A. Corley a/k/a Melanie Caldwell to Jeremy R. Money and Victoria L. Money $158,500
426 Finch Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Scott P. Drafts $141,605
2011 Bliss Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Seldon W. Bird and Suzanne C. Bird $221,707
431 Finch Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Ian S. Collert $171,954
129 Chethan Circle from Patricia L. Lilly to Richard Lee Parisian and Diana B. Parisian $143,500
141 White Cedar Way from Brent A. Caley and Kimberly M. Caley to Christopher L. Alexander and Vivian L. Alexander $168,900
128 Pin Oak Court from Robert F. Cody and Carol E. Cody to Eric L. Bellinger and Contessa I. Barr as JTROS $136,400
833 Ruth Vista Road from Ronda Sue Tranter and James Ellsworth Tranter to Kay Ellen Raasch and Jennifer L. Raasch $298,000
154 Dempsey Drive from Scott M. Dale and Veronica A. Dale to Johnathan Luke Helms and DeeDee Helms $172,440
2026 Bliss Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Ryan Matthew Infinger and Truth Pauline Infinger $260,421
137 Cassique Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to David Vroegindewey and Amanda Dawn Vroegindewey $209,163
246 Crassula Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Joshua A. Moore and Susan L. McKay $164,521
554 Walking Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Adrian Garcia and Adrianna Rose Garcia $178,000
314 Cassique Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Patrick D. Morrison $207,858
429 Baneberry Lane from Keiauntae L. Weston to Thomas Brad Ayers and Tifani Ayers $201,200
558 Pine St. from Bobby L. Kinard and Marilyn B. Kinard to Terry McArthor Davis $116,000 29160 136 Graceland Court from Robert A. Bell to Michael E. Duncan $148,500
29169
1402 F. Avenue from Brenda C. Long to Salena K. Mulliken and Jeffrey S. Mulliken $125,000
272 Marabou Circle from Ryan C. Hurley to Matthew Taylor Smith $175,000
2209 Bob White Lane from Charles Royle Calderbank and Valerie Calderbank to Susan W. Legacy $285,000
107 Saluda View Court from Robert R. Gandy and Jeremie J. Sherman to Eugene I. Luna and Karen K. Luna $300,000
1117 Seminole Drive from Remodeling Creations, LLC to John Cinisomo and Diane Cinisomo $143,000
1113 Ontario Drive from Trudy Kocher to Zachary T. Wilkerson $120,000
753 Teekwood Court from James A. Smith to Joan Carraway $119,900
29170
133 Hunters Mill Drive from Ellen N. Smith and Kevin P. Smith to McKinley C. Till $150,000
1069 Hampton Crest Drive from Osbourn E. Burke, Jr. and Sandra Jo Burke to Leslie Elizabeth Ingram $194,000
112 War Admiral Drive from Ahmed Fouitah and Makka Raouf to Don Lindler and Glenda Lindler $181,900
2332 Airport Boulevard from Robert M. Chatham to Lindy A. Shumpert and Daniel E. Shumpert $119,000
134 Saint George Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Aprel S. Barnes $169,000
29172
318 Calcutta Drive from Matthew J. Havens to J & L Reis, LLC $103,000
163 Drayton Hall Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Joshua M. Harlin $143,497
29210
164 Dorset Drive from Kay W. Chamberlain to Johnny R. Hull and Van O. Hull $161,300
314 Willow Winds Drive from Willie Franklin Phipps, Jo-Ann Pierce, Harold Loyd Phipps, Sr. and Joan Manor to Charles T. Nagy and Joanne K. Nagy $140,000
308 Leton Drive from John A. Carullo, Jr., Julie J. Carullo, Jennifer V. Carullo, Jared F. Carullo and Jodie C. Molamphy to Deanna S. Friend $182,500
130 Wilkshire Drive from Estate of Edward F. Buchmann to John Stephens and Loretta Stephens $189,900
624 Lewisham Road from Janalee B. Smith to County of Lexington $109,590
2210 Bush River Road from Sri Vardhman, LLC to MAA Hotel, Inc. $3,400,000
29212
437 Winding Way from Paul M. Newell and Katherine H. Newell to Walter H. Stuart, III and Margie P, Stuart $229,000
154 Sandstone Road from Charles E. Smith to Peggy Williams $240,000
301 Brentland Court from John C. Perkins and Emily C. Perkins to Vicki L. Winford $207,000
113 Greenbow Court from Robert Thomas Sutton and Julie Truesdale Sutton to John R. Vanderhoff, II $192,000
115 Regency Place from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Edwin E. Mendez and Nydia A. Camacho $257,981
290 Outrigger Lane from Jeanne R. Little to Martha A. Worrell $137,000
209 Tolson Lane from Michael W. Martucci to Kristin Leigh Hall $155,000
519 Smiths Market from Michael T. Smith and Heather Smith to County of Lexington $129,933
512 Broken Hill Road from Jeanette V. Severe to County of Lexington $112,684
279 Hillsborough Road from Jonathan Patrick Hunt and Kyle McGee Hunt to Carly R. Grady $189,900
105 Gusty Court from Mirtha A. Belstock to Kyle Pileggi and Morgan Pileggi $192,000
108 Sandstone Road from Thomas Dean Orred and Teresa Harris Orred to Jennifer C. Leak $229,900
Kershaw County
29020
2920 Community Center Road from Wateree Plantation, LLC to JP Smith, Inc. $180,000
12 Drake Court from Gary Young and Michaela S. Young to Bradley D. Fox and Elizabeth A. Fox $327,500
1907 Medfield Drive from Phyllis E. Jensen to April M. Graham $105,000
714 Church St. from Habitat for Humanity of Kershaw County to Dinese Lewis $102,000
35 Southern Oak from Estate of Kathleen J. Nelson to Ryan S. Self and Samantha B. Self $162,500
40-A Navaho Trail from Wilkat, LLC to Daniel Sisk and Michelle Sick $295,000
29032
1569 Robinson Town Road from Sandra Leigh Ferdinand to Jay R. Templeton $252,000 1904 Watkins Road from Tracey M. Henderson and Evan D. Henderson to Nicole Joyelle Farmer Rabon and Johnny A. Rabon, Jr. $100,000
29045 1498 Smyrna Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Vernon McNeil, Jr. $198,000
1 Lorna Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Victor D. Hugee and Felisha D. Hugee $350,000
9 Lots, Kelsney Ridge from SCI, LLC to Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. $360,000
5 Lots, Kelsney Ridge from SCI, LLC to Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. $200,000
17 Weatherfield from Bank of America, N.A. to Matthew M. Woolbright $141,000
2 Pear Tree Loop from Houston B. Hollis and Jennifer Amanda Luce Hollis to Amber Michelle Merritt $129,500
292 Elmwood Boulevard from The Secretary of Veterans Affairs to John David Hunt and Heidi Nicole White Hunt $137,000
2406 Spitzer St. from Russell F. Spitzer and Karen J. Spitzer to William Pate Waldrep and Brittany Louise Buckingham $122,000
29074
45 Retreat Lane from Eugene G. Dennis and Yvonne Dennis to Philip J. Munn and Susan B. Munn $232,000
29078
51 Leatherwood Drive from Secretary of Veteran Affairs to Myron Kennedy $169,500
1740D Gillies Creek Road from Whibco, Inc. f/k/a Whitehead Brothers Company to Palmetto Properties of Conway, LLC $807,240
47 Carina Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Daniel George $205,000
53 Rugar Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Matthew W. Irwin and Jessica R. Irwin $214,266
1283 Nick Watts Road from Jacquelyn Niedringhaus and Kenneth Davis to Thomas R. Dixon and Jean H. Dixon $200,000
38 Quiet Lane from Raymond D. Swails and Michelle T. Swails to John Jason Buckland and Amanda Dawn Goins $585,000
358 Wildwood Lane from Scott Adams and Laura Adams to Sonja L. Middleton $215,000
350 Charm Hill Road from Old Southpaw Enterprises, Inc. to Hanif Davis $137,000
2071 Three Branches Road from Charlotte P. Jackson to R. Derick Swails and Michelle T. Swails $163,500
3 Glad Tidings Lane from Bradley T. Lynch to Jeremy K. Munn and Victoria C. Brown $149,500
215 Winter Way from Matthew Richard Frost to Bobby F. Blakely, Jr. $149,015
