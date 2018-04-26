Two Lexington County convenience stores change ownership for $1,885,000 total

Two convenience stores in Lexington County changed ownership for a total of $1,885,000. Properites at 501 W. Columbia Avenue and 6670 Augusta Highway were purchased by Enmark Stations, Inc. from Brabham Oil Company, Inc. for $995,000 and $890,000, respectively.
Richland County
29016
133 Muirfield Court W. from Secretary of Housing & Urban Development to Robert M. Rabon $162,000
725 Grover Wilson Roadfrom Leon O. George to Adrian T. Despres, Jr. and Melissa E. Despres $292,000
1 Alpina Court from Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust to Lydia Harrison and Anthony Harrison $179,500
652 Upper Trail from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Deborah L. Barnett $222,652 4
09 Bosque Court from C and C Builders of Columbia, Inc. to Eric R. Miller, Sr. $192,110
777 Pebblebranch Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Eduardo Ramirez and Karissa G. Ramirez $205,900
386 Quiet Creek Road from Nex Ventures Realty, Inc. to Anthony L. Brown $174,900
29036
238 Hilton Village Drive from Stephen W. Conti and Clifford Stephen Conti to Marlene I. Comin $299,000
4 Elm Spring Court from Norman R. Agnew and Courtney M. Agnew to Nelson Hazeltine and Jane A. Hazeltine $296,000
155 Lakeport Drive from Donnie H. Jameson and Theresa D. Jameson to Everette L. Longshore and Colletta W. Longshore $405,000
1240 Portrait Hill Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Kevin F. Dengler and Danielle L. Dengler $301,974
1236 Portrait Hill Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to David I. Stevens and Kara S. Stevens $260,343
207 Indigo Hills Drive from Felipe A. Silva and Ana Carolina Andre Silva to Charles E. Worley and Toi D. Reid-Worley $305,000
752 Kimsey Drive from Annette J. Heming to Randi R. Ferguson $209,000
535 Grand Manor Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Terrance L. Steward and Stacey R. Steward $375,420
29045
395 Palm Sedge Loop from Mungo Homes, Inc. to John Joseph Darby, III $379,900
962 Tuxford Trail from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Eva L. Lindsay $143,707
29052
99 acres, Blackberry Road from Estate of Billy Amick a/k/a Billy Lynn Amick to H Three, LLC $188,100
29061
25 Sparta Court from Demetreus A. Perez and Wendy L. Perez to Whitney J. Pate $154,000
37.89 acres Bluff Road from Theodore J. Hopkins, Jr. to Paul W. Biery, Paul K. Biery and Young Son Biery $121,248
29063
718 Chadford Road from Michael L. Timms to Tobiann Sullivan $130,000
526 Crawfish Lane from Deborah J. Plowman and Craig R. Plowman to LaShanda Tanika Robinson and Sterling Andrew Winn $215,000
129 River Song Road from Fritz M. Ring and Tammy M. Ring to Timerris D. Sanders and Sheena L. Cromer $112,500
313 Beach Branch Drive from Bailey Real Estate, Inc. to Lisa Thomas and Sean Thomas $132,900
125 Kenton Drive from Nicholas A. Newsom to Melinda S. Hoffmann $140,000
29201
121 Tryon St. from James Henry Fowles, IV to Christopher M. Farren and Sean P. Farren $165,000
2817 Columbia Avenue from Joshua C. McCaa to Charles David Hood, III $215,000
1003 Edgefield St. from Fred Adam Williams and Caitlin Morrell Williams to Kyle B. Ritter $172,500
29204
3262 Bagnal Drive from Alicia Davis f/k/a Alicia Davis Hill to Kathryn M. Buckner $109,000
32 Summit Place from Emma T. Fairey to J. Clarence Hopke and Sue D. Hopke $258,000
29205
801 Deerwood St. from Brandon W. Ross to Lawrence D. Sullivan $124,500
3318 Heyward St. from Donna D. Crapps to Lindsey Kanipe Kilgo and James Lucius Kilgo $299,900
610 Beltline Boulevard from Owen Jennings Hutto to SC Capital Beltline, LLC $135,000
612 and 614 Beltline Boulevard from Gustaf J. Sylvan, III to SC Capital Beltline, LLC $195,000
6 Heathwood Circle from Sugar Creek Properties, LLC, Grace McCutchen Stelling and Jane Perry McFadden to George S. Bailey and Ford B. Bailey $601,000
3803 Barwick St. from Jonathan Jackson to Zachary Stephen Kiritsy $105,000
29206
1243 Whittaker Drive from April K. Getz and Alexander M. Getz to Tyler C. Hendrix and Christine Hendrix $442,500
142 Carlyle Circle from Jane G. Warrington to Sara W. Balcerek $207,000
6312 Satchel Ford Road from Mitchell Lee Properties, LLC to Christopher Groves and Elizabeth Groves $290,000
308 Percival Road, Unit 206 from Leventar Investments Corporation to Craig Becker $125,000
308 Percival Road, Unit 1405 from Leventar Investments Corporation to Alfred Herman Rischi $135,000
29209
6005 Hampton Ridge Road from Ness Investments, LLP to Christopher M. Eckert and Claire H. Eckert $600,000
3102 Rawlinson Road from Craig Simmons to Lou Ann Bell $265,000
26 Routhland Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Robert Gonzalez and Yailin Reyes $133,712
800 Fairwood Drive from Howard Wayne Haltiwanger and Teresa Addy Haltiwanger to Mary L. Morgan Kerlagon and Steven James Kerlagon $112,000
121 Moores Creek from MH1 Investments, LLC to Aleck F. Williams, Jr. $140,000
433 Dean Hall Lane from Werner B. Peter to Richard R. Andrews and Courtney B. Andrews $277,000
29210
111 Starlight Drive from Bryce D. Mankowski to David Lee Shaffer $120,000
29212
135 Hawks Nest Court from Benjamin D. Sternemann to Jeffrey Raymond LeBlanc $132,000
29223
9620 Highgate Road from Sarah Jacobs Sanchez a/k/a Sarah L., Sanchez to Antonio Rodrizque Roberson $146,000
115 N. Ridge Road from James Taylor McNees and Deangela McNees to Antonio L. Fajardo and Rebecca A. Fajardo $317,000
47 Moultrie Court from EE Residential Properties, LLC to William Burrows and Stephanie R. Burrows $178,000
1319 Parliament Lake Drive from Allison B. McNulty to Terri Townsend and Micah Townsend $124,900
21 Long Meadow Lane from Jeffrey L. Godsil and Keiko Godsil to Bryan F. Bult and Krista Michelle Drew Bult $278,000
29229
296 Meadow Springs Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Aneshia T. Seabrook $222,297
27 Wild Olive Court from Daniel A. Knight, Jr. to Salathiel H. Hammond $120,000
5 Bennington Court from Adam McMurray and Kristyn McMurray to Joseph Cohen $166,500
2169 Wilkinson Drive from Sidra Brown n/k/a Sidra Seawright to Brittany Simone Scott and Annette Scott $148,900
11 Burberry Lane from Wesley C. Seigler and Dearbra M. Seigler to Cheryl Kinley Salley $135,000
450 Robins Egg Drive from Jaclyn K. Lemonds and Everett Aaron Lemonds to Tiffany E. Byrd and John A. Byrd, III $149,000
5 Crabtree Springs Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Patricia L. Jenkins $244,374
Lexington County
29006
501 W. Columbia Avenue from Brabham Oil Company, Inc. to Enmark Stations, Inc. $995,000
29033
609 N. Eden Drive from Jeremy Carter to Mitchell O. Snyder $147,500
29036
330 Lakemont Drive from F. Earle Pope, III to John Daniel Adams, Jennifer C. Adams, Susan B. Lacus and Richard G. Lacus $585,000
614 Riverdale Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Charles H. Pollom and Elizabeth F. Pollom $366,192
523 Connecticut Avenue from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Genevieve Johnson and Ross Nelson $214,740
500 Varsity Court from Fortress Homes, LLC to Hannie Donald Milling, III and Francheska Milling $207,900
404 Woolbright Court from Fortress Homes, LLC to Joseph W. Patterson and Carmen M. Patterson $290,000
128 Oak Trace Court from James B. Hines, Jr. and Linda R. Hines to Patricia A. Doolittle and James A. Doolittle $315,000
112 Lake Forest Trail from Philip C. Smith and Eric W. Melaro to Robert P. Ellison $530,000
29053
164 Woodcote Drive from Diana S. Bloome to Nicole Glover $122,900
152 Battery Creek Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Destra A. Capers and Kenny Capers $159,900
357 Blackville Road from Olivia White to Juan A. Velazquez Gomez $114,000
156 Battery Creek Drive from Lee M. Maynard to Jeremy C. Taylor $132,000
29054
284 Breezy Bay from Ann E. Tiller to Michael Dalton Addy $135,000
1550 Misty Court from William A. Tanner to Robert Barry Kirby and Lisa W. Kirby $345,000
509 Main St. from Benjamin M. Price to Robert K. Miller and Nicole D. Miller $275,000
1328 Martins Camp Road from C and C Builders of Columbia, Inc. to William C. Bull, III and Katherine H. Bull $271,660
110 Old Orchard Road from Lee Andrew Richards and Andrea C. Richards to Stephen Mazalewski and Joyce Mazalewski $412,500
29063
14 Wessex Boulevard from Franklin D. Adams, Sr. and Barbara P. Adams to Pamela R. Rentz $154,000
College St. from CSA, LLC to RTD Irmo, LLC an Oklahoma Limited Liability Company $1,450,000
29070
126 Janes Lane from Martha McDonald Griffin a/k/a Martha M. Griffin to David Alan Bookstaver and Susan Blackmon $160,000
128 Bob Sharpe Point from Daniel S. Trotter and Meredith N. Trotter to Alan Wheaton and Laura Wheaton $268,000
6670 Augusta Highway from Brabham Oil Company, Inc. to Enmark Stations, Inc. $890,000
29072
103 Merry Drive from Scott Alan Langford and Sylvia A. Langford to Gerald J. Merkel $280,000
220 Lynch Lane from John Eric Blackwelder, Joan Bendziewicz Blackwelder and Kenbdell Blackwelder n/k/a Kendell Frances Hethery to Crystal R. Viera $114,900
329 River Club Road from John R. Mann and Stephanie L. Mann to Joshua J. Dobbie and Alisha Dobbie $418,000
197 Cherokee Pond Court from Joseph Nicewonger to Nicholas A. Scott and Katherine Scott $214,000
517 Rose Sharon Drive from Alexis P. Kisteneff, Sr. to David Machungo and Danielle Machungo $446,000
211 Hope Ferry Road from Estate of Vasteen Hood Hungerpiller to James C. Plunkett, Jr. and Regina Plunkett $215,000
748 Bentley Drive from Jeff T. Allen and Lesleigh Allen to Lance A. Thomas and Mary A. Thomas $195,000
221 Lightning Bug Lane from JJ&Z Builders, LLC to Robert Tran and Virginia D. Tran $314,900
149 Spring Frost Drive from Elisa Chwialkowski to Sherri D. Sandy $137,000
832 Neighbor Lane from Federal National Mortgage Association a/k/a Fannie Mae to Thomas William Buehler, Jr. $169,000
202 Laryn Lane from Freddie Karen Busha to John A. Near and Diana M. Near $273,000
251 Lothrop Hill Road from Raymond M. Scruggs and Leah Paige H. Scruggs to Kenneth L. Sulser, Jr. $214,500
137 Cottingham Court from Jordan A. Clendenin to C. Sam Bingham $210,000
133 Cregar Court from The Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Duncan V. Hall $125,500
310 Reed Avenue from Estate of Herbert D. Steele and Ramona Olney Steele to Wilma J. Smith $130,000
421 Madison Park Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Damian R. Glick and Cory R. Glick $229,606
232 Harbor Vista Circle from Department of Veterans Affairs to Dina M. Fautley $335,000
411 Johnstone Court from Fortress Homes, LLC to Mark S. Jahnke, II and Michelle Jahnke $317,400
229 Sunset Point Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Stephen Randall Swearingen and Diana Lauren Swearingen $242,418
124 Park Place Circle from David K. Machungo and Danielle Machungo to Mitchell K. Green $299,900
201 Autumn Stoll Court from Walter M. Belle and Casey L. Belle to John Chris Harper $138,000
129 Black Walnut Drive from Tyler R. Turner and Jennifer S. Turner to Calev Promm and Carina Promm $373,500
108 Kenwick Lane from NVR, Inc. to Christopher Regan and Nicole Steinman $243,350
114 Honeybee Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Marilyn L. Wood and Charles E. Wood $252,900
204 Inverness Court from Mona Issa to Kendall McCormack $305,000
224 Pawleys Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Trenton Wayne Burr and Ashley Gamble Burr $282,965
208 Presque Isle Road from Kevin R. Witherel to James Wayne Barker and Nicole Marie Barker $226,900
131 Quiet Grove Drive from Nicole M. Matthews a/k/a Nicole M. Barker to Leigh Thigpen $143,900
208 Heights Avenue from Clifford C. Sims, Jr., Anita H. Sims and Casey Del Sims to Linda Rollins and Brandi Brooks $290,000
29073
4350 Augusta Road from 4350 Augusta Rd, LLC to Lidio Monroy-Sanchez and Maria Rivas Velazquez $225,000
3204 Dirkwood Court from Christopher T. York and Rachel H. York to Christina McPherson $149,900
134 New Market Drive from Rochelle M. Thompson to Allen Duane Code $103,000
927 Dovefield Lane from Stephanie M. Scott n/k/a Stephanie Rogers to Garth J. Reish $175,000
522 Walking Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Clarence Sanders, Jr. and Torah D. Sanders $201,571
527 Walking Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Rucha P. Patel, Pratibhaben P. Patel and Harsh Patel $192,500
313 Timbermill Drive from Billy Ray Laney to Wendy Roberson Hamilton $143,500
481 Walking Lane from Robert G. Taylor to Brandon A. Negri $185,000
137 Farm Chase Drive from Karen T. Moore to William Alva Boozer, III $139,500
128 Living Waters Boulevard from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Scott Adams $331,000
129 Quigley Court from Jason L. Areheart and Brandi S. Areheart to Jason L. Stephenson and Danielle T. Stephenson $157,500
120 Savannah Hills Drive from Jeremy E. Stillson to Tina M. Beeman $144,900
518 Amberwaves Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Brittany Leigh Williams $206,359
645 Deertrack Run from Alexander Grafov to Kellie Cumalander and Kayla M. Filler $147,000
100 Kelberry Court from Christina H. Shannon a/k/a Christina Shannon to Patty Kistler Boatwright $133,000
226 Windy Hollow Drive from Patricia A. Upton to Jennifer Crosby $134,400
131 Liberty Farm Boulevard from Tara S. Brazell and Kenneth Lee Brazell, Jr. to Deborah Diane Fail $192,000
29078
508 Berkley Road from Bridgette E. Vasquez and Miguels S. Vasquez to Helen H. Holbrook and John C. Lessley $154,500
29123
547 James Dunbar Road A-1 from Katrina I. Lee n/k/a Sharpe to Michael W. Babb $128,000
29169
213 Greenwood Road from HPREIS, LLC to Matthew Milligan $112,000
809 Scarlet Leaf Lane from Brittany Snee a/k/a Brittany Snee Holden and Jack M. Holden to Sherard M. Leaverette and Danyel Leaverette $153,000
2120 Beaver Lane from Ruel K. Turner and Lynn Turner to John O. Donato and Cecelia A. Donato $185,000
616 Augusta St. from Eswara Group, LLC to HLV97-CAE- 2017-01 Merlin, LLC $125,000
519 Center St. from Michael K. Pearce and Margaret S. Pearce to Charles Daniel Scott $134,000
29170
300 Yardley Farms Court from Lawrence Dennis Sullivan to Karen D. Robinson-Ridgill $132,000
111 Emanuel Creek Drive from Tara K. Laffin n/k/a Tara K. Laffin-Craig to Jerrod J. Sonderman and Jessica Sonderman $152,000
415 Henslowe Lane from Josh Jeffcoat and Jessica Brisco to Jana Glee Rakes and Lowell Darrell Rakes $248,500
4076 Platt Springs Road from Doug Jen to David Lockett and Latasia Holmes $148,000
441 Matilda Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Michael B. Olson and Jessica L. Bogan $192,508
29172
175 Drayton Hall Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Stephen T. Hammonds, Sr. and Elana O. Hammonds $177,500
626 Pine Branch Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Tonya L. Anderson $159,978
29210
3118 Montcrest Road from Jerry Steve Parks to Kimberly Belk $120,000
335 Wexwood Road from Richard W. Wescott and Judith A. Wescott to Jeffrey Lawrence Dickey $210,000
111 Executive Pointe Boulevard from Sandra P. Barber to 111 Executive Pointe, LLC $330,000
436 Hempsted Road from Robert P. Ellison to County of Lexington $188,000
113 Holborn Court from Myran D. Harrison and Myma B. Harrison to County of Lexington $123,191
3608 Harrogate Road from Donald M. Liester to County of Lexington $102,800
29212
211 Alisia Way from Jennifer Jacobson to Dana C. Sheppard $186,900
905 Seton Road from Anthony R. McMann and Sunyoung Pack to Cory O. Griffin and Donald Francis Griffin $105,000
150 Pleasant Springs Court from Alexis I. MacKinnon to Logan Jean Lester and Dennis Jeffrey Lester $185,000
186 Doverside Drive from Tri Ba Huu Le to Thao Thi Thu Neuyen $164,500
137 Stone Column Way from Beth Gamble Riggins to Deborah J. Plowman and Craig R. Plowman $225,000
409 Kayak Court from Claude Brown and Claude J. Brown to TAH Holding LP $123,500
112 Laurel Branch Way from Charles J. Green, Jr. and Connie M. Green to Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC $255,000
436 Broken HillRoad from Matthew A. Roland to County of Lexington $103,183
Kershaw County
29020
57 Carlisle Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Boyd Timothy Sweetenburg and Tasha M. Sweetenburg $192,500
8 Hunt Cup Lane from Philip J. Munn and Susan B. Munn to Charles Anthony Marino, Jr. and Laura Rebecca Marino $355,000
711 Holland Lane from Finance of America Reverse, LLC to Lester H. Bodkin Jr. $135,800
29045
42 Sumner St. from Carl E. Lumpkin and Birgit M. Lumpkin to Richard Nachreiner and Michelle Nachreiner $399,000
1480 Smyrna Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Kelly L. Barton and Howard L. Barton $237,303
152 Falling Leaf Lane from Ernest F. Hatfield and Barbara C. Hatfield to Levi D. Stoker and Jennifer N. Stoker $209,900
1496 Smyrna Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Adrian Quentin Graham and Monica Graham $221,128
241 Calli Lane from Dustin W. Sutton and Erin P. Sutton to Matthew T. Phillips $159,000
784 Wildwood Lane from Leroy Hood, Jr. and Ella L. Mitchell to David Andrew Hill $128,000
85 Saughtree Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Everett T. Gist and Temple M. Gist $252,786
29078
314 Chickadee Lane from Levi Stoker and Jennifer Stoker to Kody A. Rodriguez and Felicia R. Frierson $122,000
1064 Pepper Ridge Drive from Rachel Branham and Dean Branham to Jonathan Grunow $275,000
14 Mockingbird Road from Stephen L. Yeatts to Vincent Michael Smith and Jessica Dayne Smith $114,000
219 Pine Mark Lane from Billy B. Stewart to Henry R. Powers and Rosemary K. Powers $110,000
112 Laurel Crossing Drive from Robert Shirley and Shannon Shirley to Daniel L. Rausch and Tara L. Rausch $245,000
106 Remington Drive from Brian E. Kerwin and Jane F. Kerwin to Ethan Collins Blackmon $199,000
384 Lakeview Circle from Barbara F. Watkins to Brian E. Kerwin and Jane F. Kerwin $305,000
29175
3169 Pine Tree Lane from Harry R. Owens, Jr. and Terri Rein to Thomas Bernard Comeau $151,500
Top real estate transactions
Top Five Richland County
6 Heathwood Circle 29205 from Sugar Creek Properties, LLC, Grace McCutchen Stelling and Jane Perry McFadden to George S. Bailey and Ford B. Bailey $601,000
6005 Hampton Ridge Road 29209 from Ness Investments, LLP to Christopher M. Eckert and Claire H. Eckert $600,000
1243 Whittaker Drive 29206 from April K. Getz and Alexander M. Getz to Tyler C. Hendrix and Christine Hendrix $442,500
155 Lakeport Drive 29036 from Donnie H. Jameson and Theresa D. Jameson to Everette L. Longshore and Colletta W. Longshore $405,000
395 Palm Sedge Loop 29045 from Mungo Homes, Inc. to John Joseph Darby, III $379,900
Top Five Lexington County
College St. 29063 from CSA, LLC to RTD Irmo, LLC an Oklahoma Limited Liability Company $1,450,000
501 W. Columbia Avenue 29006 from Brabham Oil Company, Inc. to Enmark Stations, Inc. $995,000
6670 Augusta Highway 29070 from Brabham Oil Company, Inc. to Enmark Stations, Inc. $890,000
330 Lakemont Drive 29036 from F. Earle Pope, III to John Daniel Adams, Jennifer C. Adams, Susan B. Lacus and Richard G. Lacus $585,000
112 Lake Forest Trail 29036 from Philip C. Smith and Eric W. Melaro to Robert P. Ellison $530,000
Top Three Kershaw County
42 Sumner St. 29045 from Carl E. Lumpkin and Birgit M. Lumpkin to Richard Nachreiner and Michelle Nachreiner $399,000
8 Hunt Cup Lane 29020 from Philip J. Munn and Susan B. Munn to Charles Anthony Marino, Jr. and Laura Rebecca Marino $355,000
384 Lakeview Circle 29078 from Barbara F. Watkins to Brian E. Kerwin and Jane F. Kerwin $305,000
Comments