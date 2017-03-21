Rex Huppke: Everything you need to handle March Madness at work

There are two things we know for certain about March Madness:
1) It wreaks havoc on workplaces and costs companies millions of dollars in lost productivity.
2) It's a great thing for workplaces and should be embraced as a way to build office morale.
To a "March Madness in the workplace" neophyte, those two points may seem to contradict each other. But to a veteran of the annual college basketball debate, it makes perfect sense.
That's because part of the "madness" each March comes from the widespread opining by company leaders and experts on how workplaces should navigate the NCAA tournament.
According to calculations by the Chicago-based outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas, American companies stand to lose up to $2.1 billion in "lost wages paid to distracted and unproductive workers." The company also claims that each "hour of unproductive work time for the 23.7 million March Madness bracket-producing workers will cost employers $615 million."
Yowza! That sounds terrible.
At least it sounds terrible until you hear from Ben Wright, a Ball State marketing professor, in a news release with the headline: "Businesses should embrace March Madness, not fight it, to improve morale." He says the invariably distracting tournament is an "opportunity to boost morale and forge a more cohesive workforce."
That sounds reasonable, but wouldn't it be nice if there were numbers to back up that idea? Oh, wait, there are! It's a March Madness miracle!
A survey released this month by Randstad US found that almost 90 percent of workers "agree office pools help build better team camaraderie." About three-quarters of workers say office pools make them more eager to go to work and 39 percent say they "became closer with a co-worker after participating in an office pool."
Now what if I run a Google News search of the words "march madness office productivity"?
The first search result is this headline: "March Madness costs employers billions in lost productivity."
The second search result is: "March Madness Can Make You More Productive."
THIS SEEMS VERY CONFUSING!!
Not to worry. As America's most-beloved workplace advice columnist, I'm here to help you straighten this mess out.
Well, not exactly straighten it out so much as separate it into two parts and allow you to choose which you prefer.
Our options are: freak out because the NCAA tournament will cost us bazillions; or harness the power of March Madness to reach untold levels of employee engagement.
(One could argue that there's a third option: don't worry about March Madness and just trust your employees to enjoy themselves while still getting their work done. But that's a loony idea I won't even entertain.)
If you go with the freak-out option, here's what you need to do:
1) Change all office calendars to February. That way you can deny it's March and just tell employees to get back to work because the tournament is still a month off. If anyone disputes that, simply fire that employee and accuse him or her of dispensing "fake news."
2) Cut off all Wi-Fi and internet access and cover your entire office building in copper mesh to block cellular signals.
3) Temporarily prohibit use of these words: bracket, basketball, hoops, Cinderella, Gonzaga, buzzer-beater and upset.
4) NO CRUMPLING UP PAPER AND SHOOTING IT INTO THE TRASH CAN.
5) Only hire people who attended colleges with terrible basketball programs.
If you'd rather embrace the NCAA tournament and use it for team-building purposes, follow these steps:
1) Cancel all staff meetings, client meetings and team meetings between now and April 4.
2) Install flat-screen televisions, at least one for every 25 square feet of office space. Common areas should contain no fewer than four televisions to allow viewing of multiple games.
3) Offer free "bracket counseling" to employees suffering early busts.
4) Tear out the main break room and any adjoining offices and construct a full-sized basketball court so employees can "blow off steam" between games and recreate their favorite moments from the tournament.
5) Fire anyone who says, "I'm just not that into college basketball."
6) Temporarily prohibit use of these words: work, report, email, PowerPoint (unless used for a March-Madness-related presentation), distraction and late.
7) ALL TRASH MUST BE SHOT, BASKETBALL-STYLE, INTO A TRASH RECEPTACLE.
8) File bankruptcy papers.
Whichever path your company chooses - and remember, there are only two paths - you now have all the information you could possibly need to succeed during the remainder of the NCAA tournament.
Because nobody knows how to meld work and March Madness like I do.
You can bet your brackets on that.
ABOUT THE WRITER
Rex Huppke writes for the Chicago Tribune. Send him questions by email at rhuppke@tribune.com or on Twitter @RexWorksHere.
