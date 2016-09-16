What Chapin house on Lake Murray just sold for $550,000?

Richland County
29016
10432 Wilson Boulevard from Carl K. Brooks and Carolyn S. Brooks to Rockfish Enterprises, LLC $185,000
124 Pine Loop Dr. from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Jarrott D. Ashford $198,660
11051 Farrow Road from Mary L. Bishop to Sandra W. Allred and Billy Gordon Allred $230,000
827 Brushy Thicket Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Peter Lara $225,976
405 Coopers Edge Lane from Jennifer L. Faignant and Victor L. Faignant to Mary Calime and Lawrence Calime $236,000
29036
155 Lockleigh Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to David A. Bliskey and Rebecca L. Auten $276,000
356 Massey Circle from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Gail E. Bunce $223,821
29045
277 Palm Sedge Loop from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Melvin L. Robinson $375,103
208 Peach Grove Circle, Unit 4-2 from Mary A. Winstead to James V. Ard and Emily Cecile Allison-Ard $215,000
131 Lucky Court from Khalio T. Borum to Stephen E. Foster and Janice L. Foster $150,000
29061
109 Melstone Dr. from Lita S. Akers to Job Stringfellow and Bonita Stringfellow $130,000
605 N. Summers Way from Omar Crovetto Perez to Dennis M. Tracy and Devon N. Tracy $163,500
406 Saddlebrook Lane from Armando Colombo to Jeremiah John Hauprich and Amanda Pearl Hauprich $295,000
9721 Garners Ferry Road from Leslie H. Fields and Christopher B. Fields to Reba Walker $257,500
242 Saskatoon Dr. from Trevor A. Smith and Tanja D. Smith to Charles Stephenson and Bridgette Burden $135,000
29063
618 Staffwood Dr. from Jaejoo Lim to James Witherspoon, III $188,000
12 Stamport Court from Ashley Shah to Dioney Herrara Barragan and Maria G. Lemus $116,000
148 Arbor Springs Dr. from Colleen E. Domitor to Abdul K. Hassainzadea and Carolina Flores $189,900
93 Hollenbeck Road from Nicholas D. Blevins to David Britton Dove and Traci Alls Dove $232,000
612 W. Royal Tower Dr. from Premier Investments of the Carolinas, LLC to Rachael B. Clark $119,900
111 Skyhawk Road from David B. Dove and Traci A. Dove to Marlee A. Phillips and Kendall Tavish Josey $150,000
220 Walnut Grove Circle from Sunsetter Properties, LLC to Jonathon W. Perrine and Amy Reese Perrine $165,000
526 Brooksong Court from Deborah S. Wright a/k/a Deborah S. Wright Dickinson to Shannon Dale Nash $245,000
112 Cedar Crest Lane from Myung S. Corwin to Matthew Sigmond Ruff and Deborah Buxton Ruff $350,000
116 Devenport Dr. from Janie D. Walters and Elisa M. Johnson n/k/a Elisa M. Walters to April Ann Delosh and Walter M. Delosh, Jr. $118,700
29201
1037 Bryan St. from Melissa Howe n/k/a Melissa H. Cartin to Dawn G. Patton $224,900
1049 Lancaster St. from Gary N. Arthurs and Janet W. Arthurs to William Paul Garvin $170,000
29203
3405 Elmhurst Road from Robert W. Schaller and Stephanie Schaller to Peter E. Lehman and Deirdre R. Edwards $169,900
29204
3557 Foxhall Road from Jeremy A. Turnage and Mallory W. Turnage to Emilie Cole Sanders Kaliher $167,500
29205
3231 Murray St. from Evan Wilson and Erin Wilson to Kelly S. Gandolfo $525,000
407 S. Walker St. from Jason M. Mann and Katie I. Mann to Anne Marie Cockrell $178,000
3110 Kershaw St. from Delmar N. Rivers, III and Amaryllis D. Rivers to John J. Loveday and Amanda A. Loveday $405,000
2617 Wheat St. from Allen R. Carter to Michael William McCauley and Lauren Scott McCauley $360,000
29206
451 Hawkeye Court from Buller River Developments, LLC to Kerry Brown $149,900
110 Mayhaw Dr. from Teddy L. Hart and Sheila G. Hart to Jeremy Charles Pow $392,000
6505 Courtwood Dr. from Felton A. Lowrey to Marlena R. Myers $249,900
29209
1308 Cedar Terrace from Andrew Neal Lehman to Stephanie Michelle Flynn $137,000
477 Eastfair Dr. from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Andrew T. Ansley $149,719
1102 Cedar Terrace from Brandon P. Barbee to Sarah Leonhardt $133,500
912 Walters Lane from Drew F. Catanese and Pauli M. Catanese to Curtis W. Vanden Hull and Susan R. Vanden Hull $165,000
120 Culliver Road from Buller River Developments, LLC to Cecil Shern $159,900
134 Culliver Road from Buller River Developments, LLC to Steven Hatcher $159,900
116 Culliver Road from Buller River Developments, LLC to Phil Zeltzman $159,900
15 Ravenwing Court from Andrew G. Smith and Sarah S. Smith to Delmar Newlin Rivers and Amaryllis Doar Rivers $524,000
29212
159 West Court from Mark D. Murphy and Donna M. Murphy to Annette P. Nehez $103,000
29223
600 Green Springs Dr. from Barbara Lanese and Kenneth Grimm to Dorothy M. Belton $100,000
523 Mystic Springs Road from Mungo Homes, Inc. to James Sharperson and Mary Elizabeth Sharperson $208,000
117 Park Shore Dr. from Morris J. Blachman and Penny S. Blachman to Kristen A. Mattson $265,000
29229
65 Loggerhead Dr. from James McPheeters and Mary Ann McPheeters to Pamela P. Austin $156,000
121 Chatham Trace from Desmond Toriano Robinson to Wendell Walker $112,500
318 Silver Springs Lane from Rebecca E. Giles to Don Preacher $196,500
406 Waterville Dr. from Jesse G. Flippin, Jr. and Jeanie A. Flippin to Keorn Thomas $132,000
409 Long Pointe Lane from Theresa Craft to Chelsea E. Pedersen $159,900
851 Parnell Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to David E. Loan and Corina M. Ellison $153,772
233 Woodleigh Park from Brian M. Warman to Brian A. Urban and Jamie M. Urban $204,000
156 Longtown Place Dr. from Howard F. Jones, Jr. to Paulette Campbell and Michael Reyes $198,500
8 Nicklaus Lane from Jonathan D. Parker and Lori L. Parker to Richard Damon Cassatt and Anna Corinne Cassatt $250,000
36 Hunters Pond Dr. from Palmetto Properties of the Carolinas, LLC to James S. Holloman and Leah Holloman $195,000
Lexington County
29006
111 Crickets Chirp Lane from Marion C. Smith, Jr. and Michelle T. Smith to James T. Childers $225,000
29033
105 N. Eden Dr. from Aaron R. Dodson to Clyde M. Stokes $145,000
29036
104 Keepers Court from Jason B. Bakos and Luminita Strimbu Bakos f/k/a Luminita Strimbu to Gerald Johnson, III and Delynda Juanice Wall $276,000
130 White Water Dr. from New Start Homes, LLC to Jason R. Elliott and Lisa A. Delp $228,875
412 Jasmine Key Lane from Adam Hahn to Shawn A. Laugh and Michelle D. Laugh $550,000
100 Mills Lake Court from Arthur State Bank to Sue M. Killoy and Kevin J. Killoy $165,000
100 Bay Point Dr. from HSBC Bank USA, N.A. to Jacob P. Stone $225,000
215 Old Cedar Point from Franconia Real Estate Services, Inc. to Jamie Benjamin Young and Kelly A. Young $377,500
210 Spoonbill Court from Berley C. Monts and Carmen R. Monts to Gwendolyn E. Shepard and Nicholas R. Shepard $334,000
29053
209 Sandy Valley Court from Brittany Bailey f/k/a Brittany Truesdell to Arthur Edward Gose, III $106,900
213 Sandy Valley Court from MTGLQ Investors, LP to Kenneth Pershing Bentley $116,400
29054
559 Peninsula Dr. from Clarice A. Romano to Stewart B. Kennerly, Jr. and Kelly G. Kennerly $470,500
29070
260 Gantt Mill Road from John W. Shaw and Susan G. Payne to Molly E. Dobbins $400,000
236 Dixieland Trail from Phillip J. Gross and Carson G. Gross to Stephen J. Davis and Kristen M. Davis $107,500
701 N. Edisto Road from Jody K. Gunter to Joseph A. Scruggs and Jennifer G. Scruggs $350,000
29072
407 Pisgah Flats Court from Justin P. Byers and Christina K. Byers to Javier Rodriguez Castillo and Wanda Rodriguez $266,000
128 Oldtown Dr. from Dennis M. Hansen to John Do Chun Kim $187,000
128 Brighton Court from Derek B. Littlejohn and Sylina D. Littlejohn to Rhude Cherry, III and Sandra R. Cherry $427,000
436 Saddlebrooke Road from State Street Holdings, LLC to Scott Stephens Downs and Sarah Downs $200,000
143 Landing Dr. from Mark A. Greenwold to Tiffany N. Stone $124,900
231 Letha Lane from Anthony M. Miles and Pattie L. Miles to Allen Hegler and Jessica Hegler $225,000
104 Owls Roost Run from Timothy Alan Broome, Jr. to Jennifer A. Fitzgibbon and Michael L. Marshall $140,000
209 Creek Branch Dr. from Julianne Ware to Kenneth M. Wenzel and Melody D. Wenzel $168,000
106 Tadpole Court from Jennifer S. Yarnell to Benjamin L. Hicks and Martha A. Hicks $312,750
116 Beringer Circle from David W. Kerr and Christina L. Kerr to Benjamin L. Hicks and Martha A. Hicks $249,000
105 Wander Way from Steven R. Spreeuwers and Katharine Taylor Parrish to Timothy A. Broome, Jr. and Holly Broome $163,000
101 Spring Frost Dr. from Dominic M. Nardelli to Frank P. Battiest and Crystal D. Battiest $168,500
809 Bentley Dr. from Eugene C. Smith to Patrick S. Cassady and Robin L. Cassady $115,000
130 Belo Ridge Road from Jarret J. Stone to LaKesha T. Harrison $209,000
651 Meadow Grass Lane from D.R. Horton - Crown LLC to Justin Harrigan and Crystal Harrigan $245,831
29073
105 Copper Bluff Road from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Mark Anthony Hudson $159,990
108 Canadian Road from Owen A. Dutton and Patricia M. Dutton to Learn Properties, LLC $127,900
167 Flinchum Place from Rebecca B. Newman to Bradley Paul Dulin $170,000
312 Meadow Saffron Dr. from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Ronnie Brian Rhodes and Jennifer Lynn Rhodes $198,731
300 Southbrook Dr. from Megan L. Criner n/k/a Megan Leigh Yongue to Joyce S. Padgett $144,900
144 Rivendell Dr. from Tiffany Sobjack f/k/a Tiffany Thomas and Harry Sobjack to Michael W. Cook and K. Nicole Cook $240,000
444 Adirondack Way from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Harry J. Smith and Elizabeth R. Smith $190,650
436 Adirondack Way from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Justin T. Deyo and Nicole B. Deyo $247,895
29169
107 Savannah Lane from Mary E. Arnold f/k/a Mary C. Campbell to Edsil Bragg and Lovern Bragg $125,000
2300 Raven Trail from Lawrence Rogow and Joanne Rogow to Andy Blackwell $135,000
29170
137 Stonecross Court from Edith Alta Mitchell to Rebecca B. Newman and Ross E. Barber $119,900
1801 Crystal Lane from Steve Sammons and Teresa Jane Sammons to Robert L. Garrett, III and Nicole M. Garrett $167,000
312 Silver Branch Road from Dino Joseph Senesi and Verlie Yvette Senesi to Monnie E. Belcher and Ruby N. Belcher $159,000
29172
3218 McIntosh Avenue from Glenn Purvis, Jr. to Larry W. Cook, Jr. and Kelly L. Cook $108,200
217 Clubhouse Dr. from James E. Sharpe and Debra B. Sharpe to Jerome K. Richburg and Lisa R. Richburg $252,000
29210
1 Nob Hill Road from Chad Dietrich and Elizabeth Dietrich to Mark R. Bonner and Jennifer L. Thompson $149,900
319 Yarmouth Dr. from Samuel Freeman a/k/a Samuel Clifton Freeman to Brian Haigler $117,000
237 Moonlight Dr. from Lela Mae Carter to Kem Belcher and Angelia R. Belcher $150,000
555 Westlawn Road from John E. Schooler, Jr. and Cheryl D. Schooler to Suplisa Priest $132,500
106 Queen Anne Court from Melanie Free Rollings to Richard Craig Wasserman, Sherry Wasserman and Callie Nicole Wasserman $118,500
752 Westover Road from Jacquelyn H. Corbett and Kevin K. Corbett to Shamia G. Gadsden $161,100
912 Rolling View Lane from Zheng Bi Ying and Zhang Kang to Richard Maurice Davis and Rose M. Davis $164,500
331 Barmount Dr. from Lloyd D. Justice and Sonya Hudson Justice to Jeremy J. Hendricks $155,000
29212
205 Char Oak Dr. from Philip R. Jackson and Ginger H. Jackson to Robert A. Chace and Melissa Chace $348,000
109 Fresley Court from Everette W. Jones and Karen S. Jones to Steven D. Smith and Patricia L. Smith $195,000
552 Coldstream Dr. from William A. Anderson and Jane E. Anderson to Joseph L. Ingram and Crystal Ingram $179,000
100 Chelton Court from P.K. Towe and Virginia S. Towe to Garrett Shuler $171,500
Kershaw County
29020
136 Southern Oak Dr. from Michael Cato and Kristen Cato to Martha Mahoney $182,000
29032
2235 Old Georgetown Road W. from Paulette Ann Denault-Bryce and Michael L. Bryce to Mark Robert Goss and Donna Mills Goss $233,400
29045
160 Driftwood Avenue from C and C Builders of Columbia, Inc. to Christopher Driver, Jr. and Laura Elzarad $147,655
1541 Ross Road from Darrell T. Tucker to Tina Graham $131,000
2451 Bowen St. from Christopher D. Everhart and Kelley E. May n/k/a Kelly Everhart to Steven Wayne Hickerson $144,900
29078
1756 Atoka Trail from Sumter Properties, LLC to Bruce P. Leonard and Karen A. Leonard $179,500
1736 Whiting Way from Johnny D. Griggs to Zackery Biggers $112,000
29130
24 Doe Trail from MABA, LLC to Ronald E. Watts $405,000
