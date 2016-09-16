Kidney failure doesn't stop wedding for patient at Duke University Hospital

Heidi Fisk has been ill for 6 years with kidney failure due to a condition called IgA nephropathy. She has twice planned a September wedding to Jerremie Duncan, her boyfriend of 7 years, only to be hospitalized from complications of her condition. Having been at Duke's hospital for almost a year, nurses on her floor decided to volunteer time, money and supplies to make the Danville, Va woman's dream come true.

