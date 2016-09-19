Kitten uses many of its nine lives to survive busy highway

A kitten barely survives a busy Russian highway before being rescued by a motorist.
Kaliningrad (Russia) highway camera

Latest News

Big cat on Ladys Island?

Lady's Island resident Ben Tanner, a hunter, set up cameras to capture whatever it was he and his neighbor were hearing around their home at night since August 2016. They captured this image around 2:30 a.m. Sept. 8,, shown here first in real time, then in slow motion.

Editor's Choice Videos