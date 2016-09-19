Kitten uses many of its nine lives to survive busy highway

Richland County deputies are searching for the suspect captured in this surveillance footage. Deputies reported a suspect walked into IGA, 135 Blythewood Road, and demanded money with a gun Sunday night.
Lady's Island resident Ben Tanner, a hunter, set up cameras to capture whatever it was he and his neighbor were hearing around their home at night since August 2016. They captured this image around 2:30 a.m. Sept. 8,, shown here first in real time, then in slow motion.
A 19-year-old woman was arrested in Florida after setting fire to a car she mistakenly believed belonged to her ex-boyfriend, according to the Clearwater Police Department in Florida. The woman was caught on surveillance video setting a Honda Accord on fire on August 28.