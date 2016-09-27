Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old NC girl

An amber alert has been issued for a 2-year-old Rocky Mount, N.C., girl.
Nevaeh Richardson is a black female, about 2-feet tall and weighs 28 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with a rainbow on the front.
Richardson is thought to be in the company of a black male who is bald and driving a green 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor with NC license PCD-9688. The SUV has a spare doughnut tire on the left front and a “Live, Love, Laugh” sticker on the back
If you have any information, call the Rocky Mount Police Department at (252) 972-1411 or 911.
