Man goes for naked run by Myrtle Beach school, gets ride to jail

Myrtle Beach Police responded to a report of a man running nude near the Palmetto Academy school on Monday.
An officer responding to the scene reported that he saw Kevin Cornelius Thomas Jr., 27, running naked from a grassy area near the school. The school principal told officers that students had seen the man running naked by the school’s window.
The principal said she then went outside and saw Thomas running along the south side of school. She said Thomas appeared to be trying to cover himself, but was completely nude.
Thomas was placed under arrest and charged with public intoxication and public nudity.
Comments