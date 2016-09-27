Fork & Goal: Game Day recipe for Gamecock fans: Brisket sliders

Chef Ramone Dickerson's Brisket Slider was inspired by Texas-style barbecue ... and the Aggies of Texas A&M

Schools in Denmark-Olar are old and inadequate, a problem in many rural districts

More than 20 years after poor, rural schools sued the state for more support, little has been done to ensure that children in different zip codes have access to the same quality education. As the economy has recovered, legislators have given all K-12 schools more money. But big issues remain unresolved. One example is the Denmark-Olar school district which is home to some of the oldest and inadequate school buildings.

Bottoms Up: The Wired Goat, Vista

September 22 may mark the first day of Fall, but the real start of the season is when the seasonal lattes are rolled out. Here, local coffee shop owner and barista Jessamine Stone demonstrates how they make their gingersnap latte at The Wired Goat, Vista. Prepare to "fall" hard for this warm, sweet treat all season long.

