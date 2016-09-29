Want to see the USMC investigations into Parris Island? Look here

1:29 Officer's wives connect with Kassy Alia's loss Pause

1:43 911 call for Parris Island Recruit death

7:32 Fork & Goal: Game Day recipe for Gamecock fans: Brisket sliders

2:18 "We need our fathers and mothers" child weeps at Charlotte City Council days after shooting, protests

0:59 Five-week-old Giant Panda cub trying to roll over

2:01 Magic Men show coming to Columbia

1:53 Schools in Denmark-Olar are old and inadequate, a problem in many rural districts

1:34 How development contributed to the flood

1:43 Mules not too stubborn for for this rider

2:04 Bottoms Up: The Wired Goat, Vista

1:43 Cam Newton on accountability after officer-involved shootings