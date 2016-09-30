5 Shep-tastic reasons a ‘Southern Charm’ without Kathryn Dennis will still be watchable

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump wasn’t the only controversial and princess-haired tweeter Friday.
Kathryn Dennis, star of “Southern Charm” and the show’s most compelling yet volatile cast member, announced over Twitter on Friday morning that she will not be returning to the Bravo TV show for its fourth season.
It’s not that big of a surprise — rehab + Thomas Ravenel babies + screaming all the time might actually be too much for even Bravo — but fans went nuts.
Nuts.
She is the only good thing about the show, they said. SHE is the reason they watch.
They threatened to break-up with the show for good if she’s not on it. They told Dennis she needs to go get her own show (she retweeted this suggestion, natch).
Fans CC’d reality show god Andy Cohen and Dennis’ co-stars Whitney Sudler-Smith and Shep Rose, who, as you may remember, is a native of Hilton Head Island, (and if you don’t remember then I haven’t been doing my job).
And they dumped on Landon Clements, because why not?
But get this: Hours later, Dennis deleted her tweets.
They’re gone. The drama!
Here’s their post-deletion shell of an existence:
Was excited to show the new me on #SouthernCharm but they aren’t interested. I want to thank my fans for EVERYTHING and wish #SC4 luck!— Kathryn C. Dennis (@kathryn_dennis) September 30, 2016
It’s time for me to focus on my kids and myself. This was the best decision for us! No hard feelings. Good luck y’all! #southerncharm— Kathryn C. Dennis (@kathryn_dennis) September 30, 2016
What does it all mean?!?
One with no Bravo sources will never know, of course ... but one with no Bravo sources has no problem offering guesses.
Or maybe just one guess.
Filming started on season four earlier this month. And yesterday Rose, posted this picture of his belated birthday celebration on a Charleston-y cruise:
Could it be yet another Shep Rose birthday party invitation to Dennis that Dennis’ archenemy Clements accidentally-on-purpose threw in the trash?
Could it be that Dennis was done with getting left off the list and had a hissy-fit-fueled Twitter response?
The kiss of death for Bravo-lebrities (even the ones who bring in the viewers) is when other cast members conspire not to film with them, which is exactly what seemed to be happening to Dennis on the last season of “Southern Charm.”
Dennis’ ostracism made for great TV last year, but a repeat of that would be boring, which is why I’m going to give you five reasons a show without her will be just fine because even though she makes it wildly entertaining, she hardly brought the charm:
1. Shep’s grammar lessons. He will, I’m sure, continue to throw down some sick thesaurus beats in his interviews about why he can’t commit to women.
2. Shep’s mom. Frances Rose is the ideal mother who still keeps her nearing-40 son in snacks and khakis.
3. Shep’s temper. Sometimes he gets angry and mean, and it’s almost enough to hate him but then he recovers nicely.
4. Shep’s manners. He wrote an apology blog for making a demeaning (but perfectly timed and delivered) comment about his friend Bailey, and I still find that so gentleman-ly.
5. Shep’s unintentional ability to make Landon Clements seem more pathetic, which is amazing because she does so well at that herself as evidenced by her still-inactive lifestyle blog.
