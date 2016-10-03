Latest News
Family of Bucksport victims discuss tragedy, says Satan responsible
Betty Bellamy, age 75, says that Satan is responsible for the death of her son, Keith Davis, and the events that occurred at his home in the early morning hours Saturday. Police responded to reports of a possible murder/suicide in a home off Martin Luther Drive in the Bucksport area. Multiple victims were found in the home including a man, woman, 10-month old child, and a 2-year-old child. The 2-year-old was taken to the hospital and condition is still unknown.James Lee / jlee@thesunnews.com