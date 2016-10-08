Power out in much of SC due to Hurricane Matthew

Thousands are without power in South Carolina as Hurricane Matthew barrels toward landfall Saturday morning.
Storm trackers are expecting the Category 2 hurricane to make landfall sometime this morning near Beaufort, according to the S.C. Emergency Management Division. Residents are urged to stay in their homes and avoid roads that may become impassable from downed trees or flash flooding.
No deaths in South Carolina have been reported early Saturday.
The S.C. Department of Transportation reports that Interstate 95 became impassable overnight, with traffic blocked in both directions in the lower part of the state near Savannah.
Beaufort County seemed was taking the worst of the storm, as more than 50,000 people were reportedly without power as of 6 a.m. Saturday. Outages of more than 1,000 people were reported in 13 counties by the Electric Cooperatives of South Carolina, mainly in the lower part of the state. Thousands of SC Electric & Gas customers were also without power in Charleston and Beaufort counties.
In Richland County, 5,936 outages were reported for co-op customers as of 7:30 a.m., and 3,728 outages in Lexington County. 24,852 SCE&G customers in Richland and 10,800 in Lexington are without power Saturday morning. 2,535 customers of Santee Cooper were reported to be without power in North Myrtle Beach.
Repair crews will be unable to head out until wind speeds drop below 35 mph for at least an hour, said Electric Cooperatives spokesman Mark Quinn. The National Weather Service in Columbia reported winds of 46 mph at the Columbia airport at 7 a.m. Saturday, and a high of 59 mph at Shaw Air Force Base.
Rainfall for the Columbia area totaled 2.7 inches since 9 a.m. Friday. The highest rainfall total for the Midlands was reported in Clarendon County at 7.7 inches.
In Charleston, rainfalls
